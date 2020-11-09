5 quick hikes to beat sundown
This time of year is a struggle for hikers. After the 9-to-5, it’s a race to beat sundown.
Fortunately in Colorado Springs, we’re close to trails wherever we live. Here we give some options, keeping distance in mind:
North siders line Woodmen Road for this open space’s main trailhead. But just down the road in 2018 a 64-acre swath opened, with trails boasting awesome views of the namesake peak and Rampart Range. We made it a quick, 2-mile loop at last visit.
Siamese Twins at Garden of the Gods
With the summer tourist crowds gone, you shouldn’t have a problem parking at the Trading Post lot or just up the road at the Siamese Twins trailhead. The loop is less than a mile, granting serenity on the way to the twin sandstone spires, one of the Garden’s most awe- inspiring landmarks.
University Park/Austin Bluffs open spaces
If home is around North Academy Boulevard, maybe you’re familiar with this preserve’s unassuming entry listed on city parks’ website. Those in-the-know park curbside near the intersection of North Academy and University Park boulevards, near the traffic circle with Rockhurst, by Sunrise Senior Living Center. From here, the trail clearly descends into the tall woods breaking up the neighborhood. The forest clears for meadows, with clear views of Pikes Peak. Depending on time, one could trek to the hillsides of Pulpit Rock, reached in about 2 miles.
Contemplative Trail at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
The new parking lot at Red Rock’s west corner has made access to Contemplative Trail even quicker. It’s one of the premier trails here for the greenery and rugged geology, all within in a half-mile. But the best part is deciding what to do at the end. Continuing east on Quarry Pass Trail, one loops the park in about 2 1/2 miles round trip.
If you’re able to finish Section 16 before sundown, more power to you. But across from the trailhead on Lower Gold Camp Road is this often overlooked singletrack, constructed by and for mountain bikers, but it’s a pleasure for hikers, too. There are ways to link up a longer excursion, but Stephanie’s itself is less than 2 miles out-and-back and offers a surprising variety.