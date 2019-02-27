Trump Porn Star
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by Daniels. Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Dec. 3, to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels' lawyer led to big bills.

 Markus Schreiber
Adult-film star Stormy Daniels on Wednesday thanked Michael Cohen for testifying about the payment she received to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Trump.

Daniels issued a statement to MSNBC as Trump's former personal lawyer testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee expressing sympathy for Cohen and his family.

“Michael, I’m proud of you for finally beginning to tell the truth about what you did, and trying to repair some of the harm you have caused,” Daniels said. “I can hear the pain and regret you feel for betraying your family and your country. My heart goes out to you and your family.”

