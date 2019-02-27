Adult-film star Stormy Daniels on Wednesday thanked Michael Cohen for testifying about the payment she received to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Trump.
Daniels issued a statement to MSNBC as Trump's former personal lawyer testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee expressing sympathy for Cohen and his family.
“Michael, I’m proud of you for finally beginning to tell the truth about what you did, and trying to repair some of the harm you have caused,” Daniels said. “I can hear the pain and regret you feel for betraying your family and your country. My heart goes out to you and your family.”
