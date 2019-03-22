Global stocks and bond yields slumped Friday as weak manufacturing data deepened investors’ anxiety about the health of the world economy.
Major stock indexes have rallied this year despite a slowdown in the global economy, in part because central banks have signaled they will back off plans to normalize monetary policy for the foreseeable future.
But signs that momentum continues to cool across major economies have challenged investors, raising questions about whether a soft patch of data could mark the start of a more persistent downturn.
A report Friday showed factory output in the eurozone fell in March at the fastest pace in six years, while a gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity slipped to its lowest level in nearly two years. The data sent bond yields sliding, with the German 10-year bond yield dropping below zero for the first time since 2016 and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling to 2.459 percent, the lowest since January 2018.
Meanwhile, stocks across the world retreated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted weekly losses, as did benchmark indexes in France, the U.K. and Germany.
“The global economy has clearly become an issue, with big headwinds there,” said Tim Anderson, managing director at broker-dealer TJM Investments, pointing to mounting worries particularly in Europe and China.
For much of 2019, stocks and bond yields had moved in opposite directions. That troubled fund managers, who noted bond yields typically rise — not fall — when investors are confident in future prospects for growth.
But they moved lower in lockstep Friday, as investors bet on an environment in which growth across the world is expected to slow.
“This confirms the softening data tone the market has been observing and central banks have been forced to take note of,” said Matt Cairns, strategist at Rabobank.
Part of investors’ anxiety, many say, stems from doubts about whether central banks’ wait-and-see approach to monetary policy will be enough to avert a global economic slowdown.
Earlier this week, Federal Reserve officials indicated they are unlikely to raise interest rates this year and may be nearly finished with the series of increases they began more than three years ago. Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the Fed was likely to leave the policy rate unchanged for many months. This change of tactic has divided the market.
“The market is polarized: Half thinks we are in a bull market recovery, and the other half thinks we are in a bear market rally,” said Eoin Murray, head of investment at asset manager Hermes.
To be sure, many believe that in the U.S., a recession isn’t imminent.
Corporate earnings, while cooling, are still expected to post growth in 2019, according to FactSet. The labor market has added jobs for 101 consecutive months, its longest streak ever, and unemployment remains low.
In one warning sign, a closely watched yield curve, the spread between 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasurys, inverted Friday for the first time since 2007.
Investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yields because the three-month yield has exceeded the 10-year yield ahead of every recession since 1975.
In another sign of pessimism, traders doubled down on bets that the Fed will go as far as lowering rates soon — something they haven’t done since the midst of the financial crisis in 2008.