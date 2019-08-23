It wasn't so long ago that the Liberty field hockey team made a little bit of history.
In 2016, the Lancers kicked off their inaugural season in a sport that often doesn't see very much interest. Nonetheless, a team was formed and comprised of players from five schools in Academy District 20: Liberty, Pine Creek, Rampart, Air Academy and Discovery Canyon.
Some of those players and their head coach are back at it again. Undoubtedly, it will be a special year for the Lancers.
For Jessica Nerkowski, this season will mean the end of an era.
Four of the Lancers have been here since the first day of practice. The program has endured three losing seasons but Nerkowski said she's seen major steps forward.
For midfielder/forward Kylan McCulloch, utility player Annika Rogozin, midfielder Peneal Schwab and defender Jordan Toller, this season is their final chance to prove their worth.
Some started at junior varsity and now have their shot at the highest level of competition. They continue to develop their skill and show other girls at the school that they can play a sport that seems bigger on the East Coast.
"It's really special to see them grow and improve so much in just a short time," said Nerkowski, who took over in 2017.
On Saturday, the Lancers kicked off their 2019 season against Fossil Ridge at Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium.
In their first three seasons, Liberty compiled an 8-33-5 record. But for Nerkowski and the Lancers, their past doesn't define who they are now.
Nerkowski has already seen "significant gains" from several players and their past seasons. That list includes goalkeeper Haley Edge, midfielder Olivia Ruth and midfielder Jennifer Snyder.
They return senior Molly Matheson, who was sidelined last season because of a knee injury. They welcome newcomers like Alana Packer, a freshman defender who's playing the sport for the first time but is expected to make an impact.
The Lancers also have a coaching staff well-versed in field hockey.
Nerkowski is a UNC-Chapel Hill grad who captained the school's field hockey team to a national title.
Assistant coach Teryn Brill won two national titles at the University of North Carolina. She also works as the marketing and communications director for USA Field Hockey.
And they haven't stopped thinking about their future. The Lancers have hosted two clinics for new players and potential prospects from the middle school level. They've dubbed this effort "Grow the Game."
Toller, one of the programs' first players, believes the Lancers are moving in the right direction.
"It's been pretty cool to watch the program grow," she said. "Not many people knew what it was. And now, we'll walk around school wearing our jerseys and someone would say, 'Oh, what sport do you play?' Things like that, it's pretty cool."