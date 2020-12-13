ARLINGTON, Texas • A night after winning the coveted all-around world championship, Stetson Wright returned to make his 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo one for the ages.
It ended in fitting fashion as Wright split first with a 92-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Angel’s Landing to win the bull riding world championship at Globe Life Field, Saturday night.
“I was in the race for the all-around and to come out on top I was at a loss for words, I was star struck to beat guys I look up to,” said Wright.
Wright won back-to-back all-around world championships — the first to do so since Trevor Brazile in 2014 and 2015.
In the bull riding, Wright edged Ty Wallace for the world crown.
Kaycee Feild
won his fifth bareback world championship and first since 2014.