With a shortage of personal protective equipment — and with the White House expected to urge Americans to wear a cloth mask when out in public — people are getting creative and making their own masks.

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said all Coloradans need to wear nonmedical face masks when outside of their homes, including at groceries stores.

WATCH: Gazette Preps Editor Lindsey Smith shows us how to make a DIY nonmedical face mask with household items.

Some are more elaborate than others and therefore provide more protection. But something is better than nothing, and this no-sew simple mask is effective enough to keep you from spreading germs.

And after you use it, simply throw it in the washing machine.

We found this tutorial for a pleated face mask from the website Japanese Creations. You only need a handkerchief and two elastic hair ties to make it, although you could use a cotton T-shirt or other materials and follow the same steps. If you don’t have hair ties, any material that could be fashioned into a loop that would hook around your ears could work.

We used a bandanna; the standard size is about 20 inches by 20 inches. You may be wondering, “Why not just tie it around your face, train robber-style?” The goal is to get as much material layered in front of your nose and mouth as possible.

Step one: Turn the bandanna face-down and fold one half toward the center.

Step two: Fold the other half in toward the center.

Step three: Flip the bandanna over so it’s face-up.

Step four: Fold one half toward the center.

Step five: Fold the other half toward the center.

Step six: Flip the bandanna over again and slide an elastic hair tie on each end.

Step seven: Fold the ends in toward the center.

Step eight: Flip the mask over. This is how it should look.

Step nine: Pull the elastic hair ties to the sides and slide them around your ears. Voila! A pleated face mask.