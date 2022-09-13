WASHINGTON (WE) Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced on Tuesday she will seek a second term as House Republican Conference chairwoman, shortly after news broke that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) plans to launch his bid this week.
“For the next 56 days, I’m laser-focused on working to ensure we earn a historic Republican Majority,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to have unified the entire Republican Conference around our country in crisis message and shattered fundraising records as House GOP Conference Chair, raising over $10M for candidates and committees this cycle. With the broad support of NY21 and my House GOP colleagues, I intend to run for Conference Chair in the next Congress,” she added.
Stefanik previously vowed to serve only one term in the position while making her case to conservatives to succeed Rep. Liz Cheney after the Wyoming Republican was ousted from her leadership position over her criticisms of former President Donald Trump; she ultimately opted to reverse course.
If Republicans take back the majority, the winner of the leadership race will be one of the top GOP members in the House, tasked with helping lead the conference’s messaging efforts. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, have all agreed to vote for her.
Asked about a race between Stefanik and Donalds, McCarthy told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, "I don't think it'll be a race. I think Elise has done an excellent job and will continue to be conference chair."
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), who some were encouraging to seek the position if Stefanik did not run, endorsed the New York Republican shortly after the announcement.
“.@RepStefanik has done an incredible job as our Conference chair and I’m proud to be on her team and support her. We will continue to work together to take back the House in November and get our country back on the right track,” she tweeted.
Proponents of Donalds, a freshman congressman who is one of two black GOP members in the House, have argued he could help diversify the makeup of the leadership team and have praised his messaging skills.