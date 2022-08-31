Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it.
Parson's objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut.
“Now is the time for the largest income tax cut in our state’s history,” Parson declared as he called lawmakers back for a September special session to consider a $700 million permanent tax reduction.
Upon its likely approval, Missouri will join at least 32 states that already have enacted some type of tax cut or rebate this year — an astounding outpouring of billions of tax dollars back to the people. Idaho lawmakers are convening Thursday to consider more tax breaks, and Montana lawmakers also are weighing a special session for tax relief.
Coloradans are receiving a rebate of $750 per individual and $1500 per couple triggered by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Tax filers should receive their checks by the end of September.