WASHINGTON • Weeks before the 2016 election, federal officials started making mysterious calls to the head of elections in Inyo County, Calif. They asked her to contact them if she noticed anything unusual. But they wouldn’t elaborate.
“I asked them: ‘How am I going to be able to protect against it if I don’t know what it is?’” said the official, Kammi Foote.
Now, Foote communicates regularly with federal officials. They came to her small county of about 10,000 registered voters to analyze the security of her ballot system. She participates in state and federal information-sharing groups that didn’t exist two years ago and is getting a sensor that can help detect unwanted intrusions.
“I’m feeling optimistic,” Foote said about the Nov. 6 election. “I feel like the entire field of election administration has grown and matured in their ability to understand the cyber component and cyberthreats.”
Election officials and federal cybersecurity agents alike tout improved collaboration aimed at confronting and deterring election tampering. Granted, the only way to go was up: In 2016, amid Russian meddling, federal officials were accused first of being too tight-lipped on intelligence about possible hacking into state systems and later for trying to seize control from the states.
Officials from Homeland Security, the department tasked with helping states secure elections, say the midterms will be the most secure vote in the modern era. They said they haven’t yet seen the type of infiltrations that happened in 2016.
Still, cybersecurity experts aren’t so sure the improved security and local-federal cooperation will be enough, given the breadth of threats that electoral systems may face.
States run elections, a decentralized process that makes it harder for anyone to conduct a nationwide attack on the electoral system. The downside is there is no national playbook. The 10,000 or so election jurisdictions use a combination of paper ballots scanned into computers, entirely computerized ballots stored online and old-school paper ballots, marked and hand-counted by humans.
With the realization that Russian-backed agents were interfering with the 2016 vote, then-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson designated election systems as “critical infrastructure,” a change that allowed the federal government more leeway to help states. There is no evidence that votes were altered in 2016, but intelligence officials say all 50 states had some type of intrusion, though only a few were compromised, like in Illinois, where records on 90,000 voters had been downloaded.
Johnson’s decision irked some local officials concerned about the federal government meddling in their elections. “We don’t like to be told what to do without any say,” said John Merrill, Alabama’s secretary of state.
Federal officials concede the beginning was rocky. “Communication was not a key element of the initial rollout,” Christopher Krebs, Homeland Security’s cybersecurity chief, said at a recent election security conference. “When I look at where we are right now, the single most important factor that has been established ... with our state and local partners is trust.”
States are managing antiquated machinery, built by a few unregulated and secretive vendors. The outdated software is highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Online voter registration databases are frequent targets. Election systems are constantly under fire — efforts to steal sensitive data, disrupt services and undermine voter confidence.