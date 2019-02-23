Before finals begun Saturday at Pepsi Center, the Pikes Peak region already had earned 25 medals from the 2019 Colorado State Wrestling Championships.
5A
Friday Fountain-Fort Carson's Taylor Vasquez broke a program record with 41 wins in a season. Saturday he took fifth place at 126 pounds, pinning Overland’s Isaiah Bradley in 2:16. Vasquez finished his senior season 43-9.
Pine Creek's Zachery Vannaman and Draygan Colonese each took third. Vannaman (160 pounds) pinned Grady Funk of Legacy in 4:58. Colonese pinned Payton Polson of Valor Christian in 4:16 for bronze. Colonese finished his sophomore year 42-8.
Doherty's Logan Maslanik finished fourth at 182. He lost to Patrick Golden of Poudre (8-5 decision) in the consolation finals.
Pine Creek’s Brayden Roman placed sixth in the 138-pound bracket. He fell to Jared Cubunoc of Douglas County in the fifth-place match by a 15-7 major decision.
4A
Lewis-Palmer’s Skyler Hunt placed sixth at 113, falling in a 12-4 major decision to Loveland’s Cody Thompson.
Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Chase Johnson was defeated by Broomfield’s Presley Madrid 6-0 to place fourth at 120.
The 132-pound bracket is full of local placers, led by James Ruona of Canon City who will wrestle for the 4A title Saturday night. Angel Flores of Coronado took fourth, falling to Jace Trujillo of Pueblo Easton an 18-10 major decision. Flores, a senior, finished 30-4. Clint Brown, a sophomore from Falcon placed fifth, pinning Richard Polmar of Pueblo County in 4:11.
At 138 Air Academy’s Bailey Badwound took fourth, falling to Dre Martinez of Grand Junction Central by fall. Ben Nagel of Coronado placed sixth behind Badwound after a 7-2 defeat by Jonathan Walker of Thompson Valley.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Kevin Hooks earned a 2-1 decision over Dylan Ruane of Discovery Canyon in the 145 fifth-place match. Hooks, a senior, finished the year 42-11.
Rudy Juvenal of Cheyenne Mountain placed sixth at 152, falling to Emilio Chavez of Mead in a 6-4 decision.
Falcon’s Caleb Sherrill earned a fifth-place finish at 160, defeating Martin Trujillo of Pueblo West by a 16-10 decision. Sherrill completed his senior year 40-7.
Jake Margin of Lewis-Palmer sustained an injury during his fifth-place match at 170 and placed sixth.
In his final state tournament Air Academy's Brady Badwound took third at 182, claiming a 12-3 major decision over Michael Serena of Greeley Central. Badwound was 33-6 this season.
Harrison’s Nate Mesa placed fourth at 285 pounds. Jacob Sabus of Pueblo West won their third-place match by a 11-1 major decision.
3A
Kris Kramer of Elizabeth took fourth in the 113-pound bracket. He was defeated by Elijah DaLaCerda of Alamosa in a 17-3 major decision.
Manitou Springs’ Cesar Sanchez placed fourth at 120, falling in a third-place match to Luke Morrisey of Eagle Valley 3-0.
At 145 pounds Colorado Springs Christian’s Jake Hamilton placed sixth, losing a 9-2 decision to Tanner Baumgartner of Weld Central.
The 160-pound bracket featured two local place winners, led by Cole Gray of Woodland Park who took third thanks to a pin in 2:51 over Mac Copeland of Bennett. Gray, a junior, finished his year 34-4. Liam Young of TCA placed sixth, falling to Fort Lupton’s Koby Galicia in a 6-4 sudden victory.
At 220 pounds, Sierra’s Atsamaz Pliev earned the program’s first state medal, placing third. He defeated Daniel Westbrook of Bayfield with a pin in just 38 seconds. Pliev is a transfer from Washington state and completed his senior year for the Stallions 33-2.
Manitou Springs’ Hunter Gilpin placed sixth at 285. He was pinned by Sky Spitz of Lamar in 1:42.