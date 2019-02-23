UPDATE 11 p.m.
The night ended with four wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region claiming state titles.
Besides Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis and Woodland Park's Brady Hankin, The Classical Academy's Nathan Johns (182, 3A) and Elizabeth's Abe Leonard (195, 3A) also won it all.
UPDATE 9:20 p.m.
Two more area wrestlers battled in the finals but none came out as state champions.
Both Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy and Coronado senior KJ Kearns fell in their respective matches.
In the Class 5A 152-pound final, Beauperthuy suffered a loss to Prairie View senior Austin McFadden.
Meanwhile, KJ Kearns lost to 2-0 to Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano, who finished with a 42-0 record. All of Kearns' three losses this season came against Fasano.
UPDATE 8:15 p.m.
So far, Pikes Peak region wrestlers are 2 for 3 in state title matches tonight.
Canon City's James Ruona lost 15-5 to Windsor junior Dominick Serrano in the 132-pound final.
Serrano finished the season with a 42-0 record.
Ruona (37-5) completed his prep career on a high note, considering he settled for third during his first three seasons.
.@CCHSAthletics_’s James Ruona falls 15-5 to Windsor’s Dominick Serrano. #copreps pic.twitter.com/HjIW5DkPmu— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) February 24, 2019
UPDATE 8:00 p.m.
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis has defeated Ryan Roth of Pueblo South for the 3rd time this season to claim the 126-pound title in 4A.
Highlights from Patrick Allis’ 126-pound title match for @Thundermatmen #copreps pic.twitter.com/2bIPopYXVp— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) February 24, 2019
HE DOES IT AGAIN! @Thundermatmen’s Patrick Allis defeats Ryan Roth of Pueblo South for the 3rd time this season 11-5 for the 126-pound title.Watch till the end. Allis raises a t-shirt with a photo of Kaden Currier, a former DCC wrestler who died in a car crash in Dec. #copreps pic.twitter.com/rXBjIJ3LC4— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) February 24, 2019
Patrick Allis is a two-time 4A state champion for @Thundermatmen He completes his senior year 39-1. #copreps pic.twitter.com/lUmXbbkTZX— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) February 24, 2019
UPDATE 7:15 p.m.
We have our first state champion from the Pikes Peak region: Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin, who took less than 90 seconds to pin Alamosa's Davion Chavez to claim the Class 3A state title at 106 pounds.
Hankin finished his season 30-1.
Well that didn’t take long.Ladies and gentlemen we have our first area CHAMPION!@wppathletics’ Brady Hankin earns a second-period pin over Davion Chavez of Alamosa at 106 pounds. #copreps pic.twitter.com/ea9PyyaO8h— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) February 24, 2019
Here's a complete roundup of the consolation rounds by Gazette Preps editor Lindsey Smith.
Consolation results
Class 5A
126 — Taylor Vasquez, Fountain-Fort Carson senior, 5th place
160 — Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek senior, 3rd
170 — Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek sophomore, 3rd place
Class 4A
Class 3A
DENVER — This is it.
The championship matches of the Colorado state wrestling tournament take place Saturday night.
The Parade of Champions will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.
The consolation rounds are in progress now, with third- and fifth-place matches following the consolation semifinals.
Nine wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region will take part in the finals:
Class 5A
152 — Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy, jr. (38-2) vs. Prairie View senior Austin McFadden (42-4)
Class 4A
126 — Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis (38-1) vs. Pueblo East senior Ryan Roth (36-4): Allis has beaten Roth twice, including an 11-5 decision at last week's Region 2 championships.
132 — Canon City senior James Ruona, sr. (37-4) vs. Windsor junior Dominick Serrano (41-0): This is Ruona's first time in a state final after settling for third the past three years.
160 — Coronado senior KJ Kearns (32-2) vs. Pueblo County senior Christopher Fasano (41-0): Kearns's two losses this season came against Fasano, but the last match (in a regional tournament last week) ended in overtime.
195 — Cheyenne Mountain freshman Nico Gagliardi (37-6) vs. Pueblo East senior Zion Freeman (37-6)
220 — Canon City senior Gage Pruitt (28-10) vs. Pueblo East senior Dominic Robles (36-4)
Class 3A
106 — Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman vs. Alamosa sophomore Davion Chavez (39-6)
182 — The Classical Academy senior Nathan Johns (34-1) vs. Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson (48-0)
195 — Elizabeth senior Abe Leonard (34-2) vs. Salida senior Holt Brashears (11-0)