UPDATE 11 p.m.

The night ended with four wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region claiming state titles.

Besides Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis and Woodland Park's Brady Hankin, The Classical Academy's Nathan Johns (182, 3A) and Elizabeth's Abe Leonard (195, 3A) also won it all.

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

Two more area wrestlers battled in the finals but none came out as state champions.

Both Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy and Coronado senior KJ Kearns fell in their respective matches.

In the Class 5A 152-pound final, Beauperthuy suffered a loss to Prairie View senior Austin McFadden.

Meanwhile, KJ Kearns lost to 2-0 to Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano, who finished with a 42-0 record. All of Kearns' three losses this season came against Fasano.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

So far, Pikes Peak region wrestlers are 2 for 3 in state title matches tonight.

Canon City's James Ruona lost 15-5 to Windsor junior Dominick Serrano in the 132-pound final.

Serrano finished the season with a 42-0 record.

Ruona (37-5) completed his prep career on a high note, considering he settled for third during his first three seasons.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 

Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis holds up a t-shirt in memory of Kaden Currier after winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis has defeated Ryan Roth of Pueblo South for the 3rd time this season to claim the 126-pound title in 4A. 

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

We have our first state champion from the Pikes Peak region: Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin, who took less than 90 seconds to pin Alamosa's Davion Chavez to claim the Class 3A state title at 106 pounds.

Hankin finished his season 30-1.

--

Here's a complete roundup of the consolation rounds by Gazette Preps editor Lindsey Smith.

--

Consolation results

Class 5A

126 — Taylor Vasquez, Fountain-Fort Carson senior, 5th place

138 — Brayden Roman, Pine Creek junior, 6th place

160 — Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek senior, 3rd

170 — Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek sophomore, 3rd place

182 — Logan Maslanik, Doherty senior, 4th place

Class 4A

113 — Skyler Hunt, Lewis Palmer, 6th place

120 — Chase Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain, 4th place

145 — Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain, 4th place

132 — Angel Flores, Coronado, 4th place; Clint Brown, Falcon, 5th place

138 — Bailey Badwound, Air Academy, 4th place; Ben Nagel, Coronado, 6th place

145 — Dylan Ruane, Discovery Canyon, 6th place

152 — Rudy Juvera, Cheyenne Mountain, 6th place

160 — Caleb Sherrill, Falcon, 5th place

170 — Jake Martin, Lewis Palmer, 6th place

182 — Brady Badwound, Air Academy senior, 3rd place

285 — Nate Mesa, Harrison, 4th place

Class 3A

113 — Kris Kramer, Elizabeth, 4th place

120 — Ceasar Sanchez, Manitou Springs, 4th place

145 — Jake Hamilton, Colorado Springs Christian School, 6th place

160 — Cole Gray, Woodland Park, 3rd place; Liam Young, The Classical Academy, 6th place

220 — Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra, 3rd place

285 — Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs, 6th place

--

DENVER — This is it.

The championship matches of the Colorado state wrestling tournament take place Saturday night.

The Parade of Champions will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.

The consolation rounds are in progress now, with third- and fifth-place matches following the consolation semifinals.

Nine wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region will take part in the finals:

Class 5A

152 — Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy, jr. (38-2) vs. Prairie View senior Austin McFadden (42-4)

Class 4A

126 — Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis (38-1) vs. Pueblo East senior Ryan Roth (36-4): Allis has beaten Roth twice, including an 11-5 decision at last week's Region 2 championships.

132 — Canon City senior James Ruona, sr. (37-4) vs. Windsor junior Dominick Serrano (41-0): This is Ruona's first time in a state final after settling for third the past three years.

160 — Coronado senior KJ Kearns (32-2) vs. Pueblo County senior Christopher Fasano (41-0): Kearns's two losses this season came against Fasano, but the last match (in a regional tournament last week) ended in overtime.

195 — Cheyenne Mountain freshman Nico Gagliardi (37-6) vs. Pueblo East senior Zion Freeman (37-6)

220 — Canon City senior Gage Pruitt (28-10) vs. Pueblo East senior Dominic Robles (36-4)

Class 3A

106 — Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman vs. Alamosa sophomore Davion Chavez (39-6)

182 — The Classical Academy senior Nathan Johns (34-1) vs. Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson (48-0)

195 — Elizabeth senior Abe Leonard (34-2) vs. Salida senior Holt Brashears (11-0)

