Students interested in pursuing a career in some of Colorado's most critically understaffed industries could receive free tuition starting this fall.

Through the Career Advance Colorado workforce initiative, announced by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week, the state will cover the tuition, book fees and other program expenses of Coloradans enrolling in construction, early childhood education, education, firefighting, forestry, law enforcement and nursing at the state's 19 community and technical colleges.

The program was signed into law in May under House Bill 23-1246 and allots nearly $39 million to the Colorado Community College System, which will in turn distribute money to each of the colleges.

“Having worked in the education sector for decades, I’ve seen the impact of our state’s teacher shortage up close,” said House Speaker Julie McCluskie, one of the bill's sponsors. “Many sectors are facing the same challenges, so it’s imperative we take immediate action to incentivize more Coloradans into these career pathways."

The initiative intends to bolster the workforce in the high-skill sectors that face "dire shortages" across Colorado, the state said. About 4,000 job vacancies for registered nurses and 3,700 positions for elementary and secondary educators remain open every year, according to the Colorado Workforce Development Council.

Pikes Peak State College's portion will cover costs for students enrolling in its construction, early childhood education, firefighting and law enforcement programs specifically — all industries most needed in the Pikes Peak region, spokesman Matt Radcliffe said.

The education field and construction industry in Colorado Springs alone are both expected to see a 20% growth in open positions through 2030, according to 2021 CWDC data.

Radcliffe said the CCCS determined allotments to each college based on historic enrollment figures in each eligible program at the college, and the institution is allowed to decide how its allotment is distributed among programs.

The grant extends to any student pursuing a semester-long or yearlong certification or a two-year associate's degree in one of the eligible programs, Radcliffe said. Students who have already completed some of their education are also eligible to apply for covered tuition from now on under the program.

If a student is already receiving financial aid that does not fully cover tuition costs, the college of their choice will pay the difference, the state said.

To enroll in the program, prospective students must apply to their college of choice and submit federal and/or state financial aid applications, according to the program website.

Click or tap here for more information about Career Advance Colorado and a list of participating colleges.