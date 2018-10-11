Day 1 state tennis championship
Class 5A
At Gates Tennis Center in Denver: Both of the Pikes Peak region players who qualified in 5A did not make it out of the first round on Thursday. No. 2 singles player Kyle Ma of Pine Creek and No. 3 singles player Sean Bohuslavsky of Liberty both fell in straight sets.
Class 4A
At Pueblo City Park: This week’s rainy and cold weather did not let up in time for the 4A tournament to get started at the original scheduled time of 9 a.m. The courts dried enough for play to begin at 2 p.m. and when it did, Cheyenne Mountain was ready. All of the Indians moved onto the quarterfinals.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Joey Geisz outlasted Aspen’s Alex Ilic in three sets in No. 1 singles and will face Neil Wilcox of Niwot on Friday in the quarterfinals. Paul Jones defeated Longmont’s Henry Matheson in No. 2 singles, and Oliver Muhl defeated Ryan Oliver of Dawson School in No. 3 singles.
After one round of play, Cheyenne Mountain sits in a four-way tie for first with seven points, along with Colorado Academy, Kent Denver and Niwot. The Indians finished third as a team a year ago.
Discovery Canyon’s Nick Lorenz also moved into the quarterfinals after defeating Longmont’s Brenden Arndt. Lorenz has not lost a set this season and is in search of his first state title after falling in the semifinals a season ago. Last week, Lorenz claimed the Region 3 title. Lorenz will face Fountain Valley’s Jo Ota in the semifinals on Friday morning.