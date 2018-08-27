The Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved a $2.5 billion plan by Xcel Energy to close coal-fired power plants and add a hefty dose of wind and solar generation so that 55 percent of the utility’s electricity will come from clean energy by 2026.
Xcel, Colorado’s largest electricity provider with 3.2 million customers, got the OK from regulators to close two units at its Comanche Station plant in Pueblo 10 years ahead of schedule as part of its Colorado Energy Plan.
The units, with a total of 660 megawatts, will be closed by 2026. A third Comanche unit will continue to operate.
Switching from coal-fired electricity to cheaper wind and solar will save customers around $200 million by 2054, according to company and Public Utilities Commission estimates.
“Retiring Comanche 1 and 2 sooner rather than later is the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Frances Koncilja.
Xcel will add 1,110MW of wind power, 700 MW of photovoltaic solar and 275MW of energy storage tied to solar projects.
The utility will also buy 383MW of existing natural gas turbines as backup.
“This is the first time in the nation that a utility is proposing closing coal-fired plants and replacing them totally with renewable energy,” said Erin Overturf, an attorney with the environmental policy group Western Resource Advocates. “It reasserts Colorado’s standing as a leader in clean energy.”
When Xcel called for bids for new wind and solar projects, it received more than 400 responses with some of the lowest quotes for power in the country. Commission Chairman Jeff Ackermann called it “a rare opportunity.”
The Colorado Energy Plan was proposed by Xcel in 2017 and drew support from environmental and business groups, independent power producers who sell electricity to Xcel, unions and consumer advocates.
The Coalition of Ratepayers, a group back by the libertarian Independence Institute, raised a series of critiques on Xcel's accounting and modeling techniques in valuing the benefits of the clean energy plan that the PUC adopted in its evaluation, although it decided that there were still significant savings in the plan.
"We appreciate the Commissioners’ complimentary statements regarding our work and glad we intervened to be the voice of those who must pay the bill," said Amy Cooke, director of the coalition and executive vice president of the Independence Institute.