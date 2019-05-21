The Day 1 scores of the state golf tournament became the final results after a spring storm that dumped a late snow throughout the state left courses unplayable for Tuesday’s second round.
Whether it was Timnath (5A), Windsor (4A) or Eagle (3A), weather wiped out the final 18 holes for all classifications.
The Classical Academy registered the top team finish, placing fourth in Class 3A, according to coach Bob Gravelle. Colorado Academy, Kent Denver and Jefferson Academy went 1-3 in 3A.
“It was unfortunate,” Gravelle said. “My team wanted to play.”
While the Titans, Gravelle said, desired a chance to move up and catch Jefferson Academy, the coach said Colorado High School Activities Association likely made the right call, as a light blanket of snow covered Eagle Ranch Golf Course come Tuesday morning.
The only possible solution the TCA coach could think of was a contingency plan that could allow the tournament to be moved back a week in case of weather. Still, he noted the difficulty of planning another time when teams from across the state could converge in one location with graduations and such filling schedules.
“I don’t know. I’m not one of the smart guys in the committees,” Gravelle said. “That’s above my pay grade. I’m sure they’ve thought about it.”
The Titans coach added that the fourth-place finish is a program best after placing seventh a year ago. Kenzie Fontana also made TCA girls’ golf history, taking seventh after a first-day 82. The previous best mark for a Titan girl was 11th, per Gravelle.
“We missed the big storm in Colorado Springs, but had a memorable state tournament in Eagle,” Gravelle wrote in an email to The Gazette. “After the awards ceremony at 9:00 this morning, and after Vail Pass was reopened, we all traveled back to the snowy Springs.”
The Titans played the first round, which took roughly 5 1/2 hours, mostly through drizzle. Knit caps, gloves and hand warmers became part of the uniform.
“That hot shower really felt good,” Gravelle said.
Fionna O’Halloran placed 15th for TCA, while Colorado Academy’s Caroline Jordaan was the individual champion with a 1-under-par 71.
The Pikes Peak region’s best individual finish came in 4A where Coronado’s Kate Griffin finished sixth, one spot ahead of Discovery Canyon’s Christian Cheng. The Cougars finished fifth as a team. Griffin added a second spring medal after placing third at No. 2 tennis singles for Colorado Springs School.
Palmer Ridge’s Ashlee Sample (11th) and Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin (20th) also finished in the top 20.
Windsor won the team title at home, while Holy Family's Hailey Schalk was the top individual, the junior’s third title in as many years.
Palmer’s Charlotte Cliatt was the area’s top performer in 5A, finishing 41st. Fossil Ridge is the team champion in 5A, while Loveland’s Lauren Lehigh shot 2-under par for the individual title.
It wasn’t ideal for anyone, but a better option was not easily found.
“It was probably the right call,” Gravelle said.