At Colorado Springs Country Club: Liberty’s Brandon Bervig set the tone for a top finish in his last shot at a state golf title, finishing third after the first round with an impressive 72 (+1), just four strokes back from the leader, Connor Jones of Mountain Range.
Bervig, a senior and last year’s Gazette Preps Boys’ Golf Peak Performer of the Year, started with an even-par on the back nine. But he stuttered a midway through after getting a migraine as he started the front nine. He birdied two holes, but also had two bogeys.
“It was like a weird counter reaction,” Bervig said. “I got a migraine and I couldn’t see very well, then I birdied the first hole. I took some Excedrin and started feeling better, but then I bogeyed a couple. But then I birdied on hole 8 and almost birdied nine.”
Bervig will start on the front nine with the top group on Tuesday for the final round.
“Usually when I start on 1 I start well,” Bervig said. “As for tomorrow’s game plan I’m going to basically stick to what I had today. A couple holes I got too greedy today and had some bad wedges.”
Bervig said they are changing two tee boxes for the final day, which could make for an exciting last hole for the state championship.
“They’re moving the 12 up 40 yards making it more like a wedge off the tee, and the 18 is changing 70 yards from 360 to 280, making it drivable. With it being the last hole on the day, depending where I stand, it’s going to be decision time whether I go for it or not.”
Liberty heads to Day 2 of the Class 5A state tournament in sixth place with a two-stroke lead over seventh-place Fairview.
Lucas Howell is in 33rd heading into the second round after shooting an 80 (+9) on Day 1. He’s followed by Tyler Barcelon (44th, 72, +11), and Alex McCoy (78th, 91, +20).
At Flying Horse Golf Club: Palmer Ridge sits in third place after Day 1 of the Class 4A state tournament, led by a trio of Bears who had the best rounds of any Pikes Peak region 4A golfers.
Trey Jones is currently in a four-way tie for 13th, shooting a 77 (+5) on Day 1. He is eight strokes back from the leader Micah Stangebye of Montrose. Elijah Harp finished one stroke behind Jones with a 78, followed by Drew Laake with a 79. Lance Phillips rounds out Palmer Ridge’s qualifiers, finishing with an 84 (+12).
Coronado’s Jack Cintron and Cheyenne Mountain’s Keaton Hulen both shot an 81 (+9) and are tied for 28th. Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford is in a tie for 31st after the first round, shooting an 82 (+10).
Discovery Canyon is in ninth place in team scores heading to the second day of competition with a +34. Coronado follows in 10th with +45, followed by Lewis-Palmer and Woodland Park who are tied for 11th with +47.
At Boulder Country Club: Among a pool of talented competition, The Classical Academy’s Liam O’Halloran ranks in the top-6 heading to the second day of competition.
O’Halloran shot a +2 (72) at the Boulder Country Club, but despite his quality performance on Day 1, he is still seven strokes behind Peter Grossenbacher of Eaton who shot a stunning -5 (65) in his first round.
Thanks to his efforts, the Titans are in sixth place after Day 1, with a four-stroke edge over Colorado Academy and has the potential to pass Basalt, who holds a one-stroke edge in fifth place.
O’Halloran birdied on his third hole of the day, but had three bogeys on the front nine to finish his round.
TCA’s Ben Devolve sits in 35th with a +13 (83) on the day, followed by Ryan Beckman in 57th (+17, 87). St. Mary’s Peter Stinar is tied with Devolve in 35th, and Luke Calvin is in 43rd for the Pirates with a +15 on the day.
CLASS 5A
LIBERTY
Brandon Bervig — 72 (+1)
Lucas Howell — 80 (+9)
Tyler Barcelon — 82 (+11)
Alex McCoy — 91 (+20)
CLASS 4A
AIR ACADEMY
Ethan Bloomfield — 89 (+17)
CANON CITY
Benjamin Marushack — 99 (+27)
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Keaton Hulen — 81 (+9)
Gabe Marmon — 84 (+12)
CORONADO
Jack Cintron — 81 (+9)
Andrew Merz — 91 (+18)
Noah Keller — 90 (+18)
DISCOVERY CANYON
Kaden Ford — 82 (+10)
Scott Leveque — 83 (+11)
Josh Hampton — 85 (+13)
Lucas Hein — 89 (+17)
LEWIS-PALMER
Gregory Lewis — 83 (+11)
Justin Hudson — 88 (+16)
Noah Baca — 92 (+20)
Colin Westfall — 102 (+30)
PALMER RIDGE
Trey Jones — 77 (+5)
Elijah Harp — 78 (+6)
Drew Laake — 79 (+7)
Lance Phillips — 84 (+12)
WIDEFIELD
Joseph Stroup — 88 (+16)
WOODLAND PARK
Zak Ludwick — 83 (+11)
Evan Cisneros — 89 (+17)
Lou Levy — 91 (+19)
CLASS 3A
THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
Liam O’Halloran — 72 (+2)
Ben Devolve — 83 (+13)
Ryan Beckman — 87 (+17)
ST. MARY’S
Peter Stinar — 83 (+13)
Luke Calvin — 85 (+15)