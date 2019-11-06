WASHINGTON • The State Department’s third-ranking official testified Wednesday for more than six hours in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as they investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
David Hale had been expected to tell lawmakers that political considerations were behind the agency’s refusal to deliver a robust defense of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
People familiar with the matter said Hale, the highest-ranking career diplomat in the foreign service, planned to say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials determined that publicly defending ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch would hurt the effort to free up U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.
Hale also planned to say that the State Department worried about the reaction from Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was one of the strongest advocates for removing the ambassador, according to the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss Hale’s appearance and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Several State Department officials have told lawmakers they opposed the dismissal of Yovanovitch in May, a personnel change that came at Trump’s direction.
Hale’s testimony came as the committees leading the impeachment investigation began to wrap up their closed-door interviews in the probe.
The panels this week also are releasing transcripts from previous interviews, in which lawmakers scrutinized Trump’s appeals to new Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and the actions of Democrats during the 2016 U.S. election.
Impeachment investigators had scheduled interviews with 13 witnesses this week, but Hale was the first to show up.
A series of White House witnesses have declined to testify, even under subpoena, after Trump directed them to stay away.
Yovanovitch has already appeared before investigators in the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
According to a transcript of her interview released this week, she detailed efforts by Giuliani and other Trump allies to push her out of Ukraine, testifying that a senior Ukrainian official told her that “I really needed to watch my back.”
She also testified that she asked Hale to get Pompeo to issue a statement defending her, but that statement never came.
She said Hale asked her to send him a “classified email” with her “understanding of what was going on,” which she said she did.