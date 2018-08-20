Spaceport Colorado gets operator license
DENVER • Federal regulators have granted Spaceport Colorado its operator license, making it the 11th facility in the country that could one day accommodate next-generation space vehicles.
Adams County spokesman Jim Siedlecki told The Denver Post the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval came through Friday.
But its potential users are lagging behind the infrastructure being built to accommodate their vehicles. They all are working on prototypes or test vehicles that have not yet been certified for flight.
Dave Ruppel, director of Front Range Airport, where Spaceport Colorado is housed, says it will be at least five years before one of those vehicles will take off.
Still, he says it’s a “tremendous feeling” to get FAA approval.
Spaceport Colorado won’t accommodate vertical launches, but rather space planes that take off like a normal jet and then engage rockets.
—
EPA delays comment
on mine cleanup plan
DURANGO • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it won’t release public comments on its interim cleanup plan for southwestern Colorado mines until it has reached a final decision on the plan.
The Durango Herald reported the EPA’s position Sunday.
Last June, the EPA outlined the next steps it plans to take to protect rivers from toxic metals flowing out of the Gold King Mine and other sites while it comes up with a longer-term solution.
EPA spokeswoman Cynthia Peterson said the agency usually doesn’t release public comments on this type of plan until a decision is reached.
The EPA inadvertently triggered a spill from the Gold King in 2015, tainting rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.
The agency designated the Gold King and 47 other sites a Superfund district in 2016.
—
Injured hiker airlifted off Maroon Peak
ASPEN • A 56-year-old Texas man has been rescued from Colorado’s Maroon Peak after he who fell 100 feet into a gully.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Keith Brewer of Austin. Brewer’s condition was not immediately released, but one sheriff’s official said he had broken ribs.
The Aspen Daily News reports that authorities were notified of an injured hiker at about 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
A passerby had reported that the man was injured severely enough that he couldn’t climb out of the gully unassisted.
Brewer was evacuated by helicopter off the mountain at 3:28 p.m. and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital.
—
Rafting company answers lawsuit
ASPEN • A Colorado rafting company says it can’t be held responsible for the 2016 death of a Maryland man because the victim signed a waiver before entering the boat.
Aspen Whitewater Rafting filed a counterclaim Aug. 8 in the U.S. District Court of Denver in a lawsuit brought by Allison Parker accusing the outfitter of negligence and fraud.
Parker’s 58-year-old husband, James Abromitis, died June 15, 2016, after being ejected from a boat during a rafting trip on the Roaring Fork River.
The Aspen Times reports the outfitter noted that Abromitis and Parker signed a release that included an agreement not to sue for any loss or injury.
The counterclaim contends Parker committed breach of contract by filing the suit and should pay expenses associated with the litigation.
NEWS SERVICES