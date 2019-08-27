Concrete truck driver extricated
A concrete truck driver was extricated by Colorado Springs firefighters after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.
About 2:40 p.m., the driver was heading westbound on East Woodmen Road onto the northbound North Powers Boulevard ramp, said fire Lt. Kevin Ducy. The vehicle rolled as it entered the on-ramp, Ducy said.
Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, Colorado Springs police said, but speed is. Police reported that the speed is not expected to be excessive, but too fast for the vehicle and conditions.
Firefighters rescued the driver in 10 minutes, the tweet read.
Officials warned drivers to avoid East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard as the Major Crash Team conducted an investigation.
The name of the driver wasn’t released.
—
VA appoints new E. Colorado director
GRAND JUNCTION • The head of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Grand Junction has been tasked with leading the VA’s Eastern Colorado Health Care System.
The Daily Sentinel reports the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that Michael Kilmer will be the new director of the Aurora-based system.
The eastern Colorado system serves more than 94,000 veterans and has a budget of more than $786 million.
Kilmer will also oversee the system’s 11 outpatient facilities in the region.
Kilmer will start the new job in mid-September. He is replacing former director Sallie Houser-Hanfelder who retired in May.
Associate director Patrick Hull will serve as the interim director of the Grand Junction facility.
Kilmer became the director in Grand Junction in April 2017.
—
Report: Radioactive equipment is stolen
DENVER • Officials say equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from a construction site in the Denver area.
The Denver Post reports the portable moisture-density gauge was reported stolen Monday morning from a work location on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment says the gauge that’s stored in a metal container contains small amounts of radioactive isotopes.
The department says the material is safe when shielded within the gauge, but tampering with it could lead to radiation exposure.
Authorities advise that if people find the gauge, they should leave it alone and report its location to Colorado School of Mines police.
—
Deal OK’d to keep halfway houses
DENVER • Denver has approved short-term contracts with two large private corrections companies to run halfway houses after abruptly rejecting longer term deals this month.
City Council members unanimously backed spending $8.7 million on a six-month contract with GEO Group and a yearlong contract with CoreCivic on Monday. That allows about 500 people to continue living in halfway houses and avoid being sent back to jail or prison as the city looks for alternatives to using the companies.
A majority of council members don’t want to do business with GEO and CoreCivic because they also run immigration detention centers. Some also object to having for-profit companies do the work of helping inmates transition back to regular life.
The Gazette and news
services