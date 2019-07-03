Driver resentenced for crash killing 2
FORT COLLINS • A Colorado driver responsible for a car crash that killed a mother and son has been resentenced but will avoid a prison term.
The Coloradoan reports that Connor Givans, 20, was ordered Wednesday to serve two years in Larimer County’s community corrections program. The November 2017 accident in Fort Collins killed Kelly Cortez, 47, and Joshua Cortez, 17.
Givans pleaded guilty last year to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 18 months in a work release program.
—
DA clears 3 officers in killing armed man
DENVER • Three police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of an armed man.
The Denver Post reports the Denver district attorney concluded the officers were legally justified in the shooting death of David Litton, 40, in February.
DA Beth McCann said the officers were in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured when they shot Litton nine times.
Authorities say Litton threatened to shoot officers over the phone in a standoff at an apartment complex.
—
Lakewood OKs cap on new houses
LAKEWOOD • Voters in a Denver suburb have approved a ballot initiative that caps new residential construction.
The Denver Post reports the measure approved in Lakewood’s special election Tuesday limits the building of new homes and apartments each year to no more than 1% of the city’s existing housing stock.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS