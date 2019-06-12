Colo. boy dies, twin injured in RV crash
CASPER, Wyo. • A 13-year-old Colorado boy was killed and his twin brother was seriously injured in a recreational vehicle crash in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening.
KTWO-AM in Casper reports Nathaniel Ullom of Elizabeth died at the scene, and his brother Phillip was flown to a hospital in Idaho.
The boys’ father was taken to a hospital in Jackson.
Veress says the RV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other information was released.
Group focuses on ballistics tech
DENVER • Area law enforcement agencies are expanding efforts to use ballistics technology to help solve shootings.
The leaders of the Denver and Aurora police departments along with U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the formation of the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, or RAVEN, Wednesday in Denver.
The group, which replaced the Denver area’s gang task force, slowly began operating in January.
It is building on work that Denver has already been doing to look for links between shootings by examining the unique marks left by guns on cartridge cases when they’re fired and comparing them with information in ATF’s ballistics database.
The head of the ATF’s Denver division, David Booth, says the task force will work with law enforcement in surrounding counties.
Man pleads guilty
to crash deaths
FORT COLLINS • A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to killing a father and daughter in a car crash.
The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that Marcos Orozco, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday.
Authorities say Nicole Nees, 38, of Fort Collins and John Nees, 55, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died in the November crash.
Orozco also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary of a firearm, while six other charges were dismissed.
Authorities say Orozco used a stolen truck to break into a pawnshop to steal two AR-15 rifles and one AK-47 rifle on Thanksgiving.
Police say later that morning Orozco was driving the same vehicle in the accident that killed the Neeses.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23.
