(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, powered by a sharp recovery in business in China and steady demand for its coffees and cold drinks in North America.

The world's largest coffeehouse chain said global comparable store sales climbed 11% in the second quarter ended April 2, compared with analysts' expectation of a 7.36% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

