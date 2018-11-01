SEATTLE • A jump in U.S. sales helped Starbucks end its fiscal year on a high note.
Starbucks said same-store sales — a critical measure for retailers — rose 4 percent in the U.S. in its fiscal fourth quarter. That helped global same-store sales rise 3 percent, ahead of analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet.
Same-store sales rose 1 percent in China, another critical market for the company and an improvement from the prior quarter.
Starbucks shares rose sharply in after-hours trading.
Seattle-based Starbuck said U.S. buyers spent more during the quarter, partly because of a price increase that the company announced in June. It also saw a 15-percent increase in the number of U.S. loyalty program members during the July-September period, up to 15.3 million.
Starbucks reported net income of $755.8 million for the quarter, for a profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were 62 cents per share.
That beat Wall Street’s expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.
The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.3 billion in the period, which also beat forecasts.