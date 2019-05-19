Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.