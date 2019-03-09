After more than a month in the hospital, a Colorado Springs athlete overcame a life-threatening battle tied to having the flu.
About six weeks ago, Schafer Reichart was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Aurora from Colorado Springs. He had the flu when it turned into a near-fatal infection.
On Friday, he walked out of the hospital on his own. Schafer still has a long road ahead. One that will include physical therapy, getting back into school and hopefully getting back to basketball playing for Doherty High School. 11 News partner CBS Denver was there when he left the hospital.
