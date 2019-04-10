Jackie Young is No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft
NEW YORK • Jackie Young is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
The Notre Dame guard decided to enter the draft and skip her senior season. She’s the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early joining Jewell Loyd, who had the honor in 2015.
The Irish may have had all five of their starters from this year’s team drafted late Wednesday, with Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Brianna Turner and Marina Mabrey also expected to be taken.
Asia Durr went second to the New York Liberty. The Louisville guard, who was a two-time AP All-American, was the No. 2 scorer in school history.
The Indiana Fever then took Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan at No. 3. And the Chicago Sky selected UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson, also a two-time AP All-American.
The Dallas Wings rounded out the top five by taking Ogunbowale, making her the second player from Notre Dame selected.
Brain scans may reveal concussion damage in living athletes
Researchers may be closing in on a way to check athletes while they’re alive for signs of a degenerative brain disease that’s been linked to frequent head blows. Experimental scans found higher levels of an abnormal protein tied to the disease in a study of former NFL players who were having mood and thinking problems.
It’s the first time a major study has tested these scans for detecting chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which is only diagnosed now after death, with brain autopsies.
Doctors are searching for a way to tell when players, veterans or others with concussions or other head injuries are at risk for permanent damage. It’s too soon to know if the scans will enable that — so far they only show that these athletes are different as a group; they can’t be used to say a particular player does or does not have CTE.
“We’re not there yet,” said Boston University neurologist Robert Stern.
He led the study, published by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Messi left bloodied as United gets physical in loss to Barca
MANCHESTER, England • Lionel Messi first felt the thud of Chris Smalling’s shoulder into his back. Then the Manchester United defender’s flailing right arm swiped across Messi’s face, and blood poured from the Barcelona forward’s nose. Already trailing against a dominating Barcelona side, United had to resort to physicality after 30 minutes to try to thwart the five-time European champions.
It helped prevent any further damage to the scoreline, as Barcelona won the first leg of their quarterfinal 1-0 after United defender Luke Shaw unwittingly helped Luis Suarez’s header into the net in the 12th minute. An equalizer never looked likely, though, with United failing to register a shot on goal in a Champions League game at Old Trafford for the first time since 2005.
Ajax tied Juventus 1-1.
NFL: Man charged with shining laser at Brady
KANSAS CITY, Mo. • A citation was issued against a Missouri man accused of flashing a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Prosecutors said 64-year-old Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, a municipal violation.
Television stations posted footage after the game showing a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.
• THE DETROIT LIONS signed quarterback Tom Savage. Detroit made the move, giving the team another backup option behind Matthew Stafford. The Lions also have quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Connor Cook on the roster. Savage was on rosters in Cincinnati and San Francisco last season after starting nine games and playing four games as a backup 2014-17 in Houston.