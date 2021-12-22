DENVER — For the first time since 1981, the Broncos did not have one player voted to the Pro Bowl. The Broncos join the Giants, Jets, Lions, Jaguars and Texans as the only other teams not to have a Pro Bowler this season.
Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles are all first alternates, meaning they could still play in the game despite not being voted in. The Broncos' lack of a Pro Bowl selection may be surprising, as most believed Simmons was a shoo-in after making it last year.
“I’d love to see as many guys as we can get on there," coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday before the announcement. "I think for sure Justin Simmons will be on there. He made it last year and he’s had a better season this year. I think Pat Surtain II is certainly deserving of it. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are two backs that are certainly deserving of it. We have other guys that are deserving of it. I’m looking forward to having some representation.”
Simmons is having arguably the best season of his career through 14 games. He's totaled 68 tackles, 12 passes defensed and five interceptions, which is tied for his career high. Simmons made his first career Pro Bowl in 2020 in which he had 96 tackles, nine passes defensed and five interceptions.
At 28 years old, he's considered one of the best safeties in the league, after signing a four-year, $61 million contract this past offseason, making him the third highest-paid safety in the NFL behind only Seattle's Jamal Adams and Minnesota's Harrison Smith. The Chargers' Derwin James, Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu and Titans' Kevin Byard were the AFC safeties voted in over Simmons.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (third alternate), safety Kareem Jackson (fifth alternate) and running back Javonte Williams (fifth alternate) were also listed as alternates for the game, which will take place Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.