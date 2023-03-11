LAS VEGAS • Finding the color red in Las Vegas is easy as turning to your left and right, especially at the Mountain West and PAC-12 tournaments.

The roulette tables give the first glance, as do the flashing lights of the slot machines that litter every casino on the strip. But it’s the Arizona and New Mexico fanbases that flood the area the most, especially come March.

They’re also what adds so much excitement to the basketball being played on the courts.

Each has appropriately nicknamed respective tournament venues as “The Pit West” and “McKale North,” each based on their home arenas with a directional flare. In other words, a laugh at the rest of the conference’s fanbases whose numbers can’t keep up with the Wildcat and Lobo faithful.

See it for yourself.

It’s only a piece of what the two venues have to offer during their tournaments.

San Jose State’s celebrity fan, dressed in a bird mask and holding a giant fake baguette will catch your eye. So too will Barrel Man, a Wyoming fan whose carry-on luggage is a giant barrel, rather than your usual brown and yellow attire packed neatly in a suitcase — under 50 pounds, of course.

Once the Arizona chants start though, even T-Mobile Arena’s walls shake. The fanbase, by rough count, outnumbers every other one 5-to-1, at least. The difference isn’t as stark for New Mexico, but it’s impossible to ignore anyway.

“Holy hell,” said a media member along the PAC-12 tournament’s rows. The comment came right after the opening introduction where Arizona State’s faithful were merely background noise between each Wildcat starter announcement.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The conference tournaments taking place across Las Vegas to begin March’s madness bring together all the positive elements of college basketball. Name, image and likeness deals are fodder for those outside the walls. Once the tournaments start, and the marathon that is at least three games in three days for the eventual champion takes off, all of the complaints about college sports melt away like a flip-flop in the city’s August heatwave.

Las Vegas just adds the extra flare, like acrobatic acts at halftime in which a grown man balances another on his head with just a hand pinning the two together. OPM is the name of the act, look it up and prepare to drop your jaw.

It’s a special time, and it’s designed to be that way.

Cheerleaders are flown in to choreograph routines in front of each school’s band — the local, UNLV Rebels’ band being the two tournament’s spiciest, trash-talking other players each time they reach their end of the court.

The two alternate songs, as if they’re playing a Battle of the Bands and the bracket has led to two finalists, playing like it will be their final chance — football already over, and basketball wrapping up, it very well could be if the players they’re rooting for fall short on the scoreboard.

Holdover fans stick in the stands throughout the session. And each conference’s underrated rivalries take hold. Utah State fans band together with any Boise State opponent. UCLA does the same for any team facing off with USC.

The epitome of college sports may be fading with the transfer portal creating a pseudo-professional sport. There’s no way to know what the new rule changes may cause, but the postgame press conferences for multiple programs included questions about which players would be staying, and which may be leaving.

Enjoy the tournaments now, as if they’re the last. The bands show us best, and we’d be wise to follow their lead, because the new wave of college sports may not look quite the same.