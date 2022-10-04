While members of the Switchbacks fandom may need a few days to process the departure of former star forward Hadji Barry that was announced Monday, the club itself has had a head start.

Barry did not play in Colorado Springs' previous two matches in what was a precursor to the news that he had been transferred to Egyptian Premier League Team Future FC.

As one team member is leaving, the Switchbacks are happy to have a few players back from injury as the club fights for a home playoff game.

Midfielder Zach Zandi is one such player. He had four goals and three assists during the team's 11-2 run to begin the season. He was injured in the team's June 24 matchup against San Antonio.

He returned exactly three months later in the club's most recent outing against Oakland Roots SC.

"Happy be back out, happy to be helping the team again," Zandi said after that match. "I'm here to help the team in whatever shape and form that is. The fact that I'm back now and start (to) be able to build fitness, build my precision and everything I think is a big thing. So there's a couple more games left to get ready for playoffs and that's what I'm looking forward to."

Colorado Springs is still in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. And though the team has clinched a spot in the playoffs, whether the Switchbacks will be at Weidner Field for or elsewhere for the opening round on the weekend of Oct. 21-23 remains to be seen.

One team that is a potential danger to Colorado Springs' home playoff chances is the team it plays Wednesday, El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in El Paso.

The clubs have met twice already this season. El Paso won the first meeting 1-0 July 9 and the teams drew 4-4 Aug. 12.

The Switchbacks will be without their newest scoring leader, Elvis Amoh. Amoh has 13 goals on the year, which was second to Barry who had 16. Amoh was given a red card as a result of a second yellow card in the team's previous match against Oakland and will suspended for Wednesday's contest.

Colorado Springs' third-leading scorer is forward Michee Ngalina. Midfielder Cam Lindley leads the team in assists with nine.

Forward Luis Solignac leads El Paso in goals with 14. Forwards Aaron Gomez and Ricardo Zacarias lead the team in assists with seven each.