Colorado College’s Zach Berzolla isn’t impressed with your top line.
“I see who their top guys are and hope I’m playing against them on the ice that night,” Berzolla said. “I take a lot of pride in that."
Berzolla wants to be the one to ground Colorado College’s high-flying opponents. He’s put in the work. Why bother if you’re not interested in being among the NCHC’s best?
“That’s definitely what I want to do and who I want to be,” he said.
Coach Mike Haviland knew who he was recruiting in Berzolla, as the Howell, N.J. native grew up playing with Haviland’s son, and later for his brother George on the New Jersey Jr. Titans.
Haviland, who was coaching the Tritan Titans of the ECHL at the time, estimates he’s known Berzolla since he was five years old, a few feet off the ground instead of CC’s 6-foot-2 steady alternate captain.
“He just quietly goes around his business and you see him with the big hits every once in a while,” Haviland said.
“He logs a lot of minutes for us and he defends against a lot of teams’ first lines and in this conference you’re talking about guys that are usually leaving in a year or two or three and going to play (in the pros). He’s playing against those guys and he’s done a great job with it.”
He was chewing up minutes against top talent as a freshman. The years have crept up and suddenly the upperclassman is looked to for guidance.
He’s appeared in every game since arriving at CC and is plus-2 overall. His three-assist appearance against Merrimack last season was an odd blip. He’s usually the one giving the green light.
Bryan Yoon looks back out of habit, but there’s no need. Roughly 100 percent of the time, Berzolla is where Yoon thinks he is.
His presence allows blueliners like Yoon to be bold. The sophomore said Berzolla has the potential to be one of the league’s best stay-at-home defensemen.
“I definitely think he has a strong case for that,” he said. “You look at his three years here and it’s always been the same.”
Berzolla was second in the league in blocked shots with 83 as a sophomore.
“Over the years, the game’s kind of slowed down for me,” Berzolla said. “I’ve been able to make better plays through the neutral zone or stay with their top guys and learn the nitty gritty stuff of the game.”
The Tigers (1-1) take on Michigan State after a bye week. The teams haven’t met since 2010. If all goes well, Berzolla will go largely undetected.
“He’s efficient at moving the puck up the ice to our forwards and staying within his game,” Haviland said. “He doesn’t try to do so much that he gets himself out of position a lot.
“He’s a gamer. He wants to win at any cost out there. He’s going to block shots, he’s going to take a hit to make a play. He’s just that type of player.”
He’s sporting a circular scar on his cheek from one such play that went too far. He absorbed a high, penalized hit at the end of a split series against Minnesota that kicked off the regular season. His cage came in and the cut required stitches.
It happened near the bench, and his teammates were naturally furious.
“Unless you’re really watching him, you don’t notice him, but we certainly do as the coaches and I can tell you his teammates notice him too,” Haviland said. “He’s kind of an unsung-hero type of player.”