Colorado College’s freshmen haven’t looked like first-year college hockey players so far.
Several of the team’s eight newcomers — Ryan Beck, Noah Serdachny, Nikolai Charchenko, Ethan Straky, Noah Laba, Gleb Veremyev, Cade Ahrenholz and Kaidan Mbereko — have been key contributors in the Tigers’ 2-0 start.
“It’s a really good group,” Veremyev said. “Everyone contributes in their own way.”
After graduating four seniors and losing a handful of players to the transfer portal, the Tigers needed manpower to ensure they had depth this year. This strong group of newcomers has solidified the team, already loaded with veteran talent.
Laba, a forward, is second on the team with two goals and third in points with three. The Michigan native earned NCHC Freshman of the Week honors for his outstanding opening weekend against Alaska Anchorage.
Veremyev and Beck have both appeared on the score sheet, too. Veremyev recorded one goal and one assist in Friday’s 6-2 win over the Seawolves, while Beck combined for three assists in the two wins.
In goal, Mbereko has been impressive. The freshman goaltender earned a win Saturday, recording 19 saves and allowing one goal as the Tigers beat Alaska Anchorage 4-1.
Serdachny and Straky combined for four shots in the first two games, while Charchenko and Ahrenholz have yet to make their regular-season debuts.
CC’s more experienced skaters played a key role in easing the newcomers’ transition from junior hockey to college hockey.
“They’ve been a huge help in the school aspect of it, on the ice,” Veremyev said. “Any questions we have, they’re more than happy to help us be more successful.”
And credit to the youngsters — they’ve been receptive.
“There are a lot of good kids in that group, and they’ve meshed with the team really well,” junior forward Hunter McKown said before the season. “We’re trying to let them play their games the best they can as well as teach them the ropes a little bit. It’s been great.”
In addition to the freshmen’s natural skills and guidance from veteran players, they came in confident. All eight played high level junior hockey, giving them immediate swagger upon arriving on campus.
“They came in prepared, knowing what it’s like to be the man and what that entails,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “I think you see that carrying in.”
Mayotte knows the young corps won’t be perfect. He expects all eight to play bad games and “hit speed bumps” at some point.
But the coach thinks the group is ready for when they do.
“What we’re trying to instill is how you handle those things,” Mayotte said. “How you play your brand of hockey, even if you don’t have your 'A’ game, you still contribute.”
“If things aren’t going your way, how you respond, how you act so you’re still helping your teammates and giving them the best chance to be successful.”
There have already been a bunch of firsts for the newcomers.
After their first road exhibition at Air Force on Oct. 1 and their first home games last weekend, the upcoming series will be another first: their first regular season road series.
The Tigers are headed to the East Coast, where they will battle St. Lawrence in a two-game series.
Laba and Veremyev agreed that the freshmen are ready for the trip, due to their experience playing junior hockey. All eight are used to flights, hotels, bus trips and other things that could be distracting to new players.
In fact, they think the experience of traveling will make the Tigers even more of a tight-knit group.
“Just being with all the guys, getting to know them better will be great,” Laba said. “Obviously on a road trip you have a lot of fun. It will be a good experience, and I’m excited for it.”
Veremyev added, “You just have to come out of there with two wins, and that’s really the only thing on our minds right now.”
Other notes as CC takes on St. Lawrence
- The Tigers’ 2-0 start is their first since the 2014-15 season
- Colorado College is 6-1-1 all time against St. Lawrence. The teams last met last year, when the Saints won and tied the Tigers at Ed Robson Arena.
- Hunter McKown was named NCHC Forward of the Week, recording five points and three goals in wins over Alaska Anchorage.
- The Tigers are receiving eight votes in the USCHO rankings.