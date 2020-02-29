Two emerging defenders stood out in Air Force’s second spring scrimmage of the year.
One has an obvious path to playing time. For the other, it may be a bit more complicated.
At safety, freshman Trey Taylor intercepted a pass Saturday, made several stops near the line of scrimmage and could well have an inside track to replace departing senior Jeremy Fejedelem in a secondary that loses four of five starters.
“He’s kind of emerged as one of those younger guys who potentially could start for us in the fall,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He comes from a football family. We’re excited about him.”
Taylor’s father, Tyree, played linebacker at Southern Methodist and was a team captain in 1999 and developed a high school friendship with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who Trey considers an uncle. The Dallas native committed to Air Force as a three-star recruit in January 2019 and entered the academy directly. He was listed at 6-foot, 182 pounds last year, and Air Force does not have updated bio information on the freshman.
Coach Troy Calhoun said it was Taylor’s incremental improvement that has impressed.
“As we’ve progressed through the spring, he’s improved, which tells you he has good focus, pretty good discipline and just how attentive he is in meetings and walk-throughs and being able to carry it forward into a practice,” Cahoun said.
Air Force permits only seniors to speak with media in spring practice.
While Taylor’s path to a starting role as a sophomore in 2020 is unblocked, the same can’t be said for junior-to-be Brandon Gooding.
The outside linebacker had a sack and multiple stops in Saturday’s scrimmage, which ran for 32 series but did not have several returning starters — including quarterback Donald Hammond III, tailback Kade Remsberg and linebacker Demonte Meeks.
Gooding, a 6-foot-5 native of Ventura, Calif., and also a former three-star recruit, is part of an outside linebacker group that includes seniors Lakota Wills and Grant Donaldson. Wills, though consistently hounded by injuries, has been a starter since his freshman year — a rarity for the Falcons. Donaldson was the defensive MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl victory over Washington State that closed an 11-2 season with Air Force ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.
Calhoun said Gooding could cross train at multiple positions, possibly finding his way into a third-down rushing role that Jake Ksiazek filled last year.
“He just needs to keep adding power and juice,” Calhoun said. “He did make some plays today.”
Added Rudzinski, “Physically, he’s got great size. Got to learn to play with better pad level, but just as a young man we’re excited about what he can accomplish.”
The outside linebackers are now coached by Alex Means, who played that position with the team from 2009-12 with a similar build to Gooding. Means also coached Gooding at the prep school, and credits his work with strength and conditioning coach Matt McGettigan and a dedication to nutrition to developing a “Division I body.”
Means said the biggest difference he’s seen with Gooding is his understanding of the defense in this, the second semester of his sophomore season.
“He does have a knack for rushing the passer,” Means said. “The combination of power and his length does give him the ability to do a couple things. That’s what’s exciting about that outside linebacker room. All those guys have those traits as well, which makes it more fun to coach.”
Other highlights from the scrimmage included an interception returned for a touchdown for Ethan Erickson, a long run from slot receiver Amari Terry, a 60-yard touchdown reception from Brandon Clark on a trick play and a 20-yard touchdown run from quarterback Zachary Larrier.
Other players who put themselves on the radar include fullback Robert Gross and nose guard Kalawai'a Pescaia.