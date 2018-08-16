VAIL • Gage Hecht didn’t have much of a plan Thursday when he broke away from a pack of cyclists late in Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic. He simply wanted extra face time on television, and who can blame a 20-year-old for that?
The Parker resident finished the day with a lot more than a video clip, however, as he fended off the rest of the field to win and take the overall lead of the four-day stage race.
“I didn’t really expect at all to be able to make that move,” the baby-faced rider said. “I just thought maybe I’ll give it one last final attack, maybe get an extra little bit of TV coverage, get my name out there a little bit more.”
Hecht is making his name while riding for Aevolo, a developmental team directed by Colorado Springs native Michael Creed. He credited Creed for aptly teaching the ins and outs of professional cycling, such as positioning and knowing when to make your move.
Hecht’s decisive move came on the uphill dirt section of the unique course, which also featured cobblestones and a tunnel. And the move came at a time in the 64-mile, eight-lap race that seemed to catch the rest of the field off-guard. It was almost as if he slipped away without notice.
“I really had no idea that Gage was still up there,” third-place finisher Joe Lewis of Holowesko Citadel admitted afterward.
Lewis wasn’t the only one, it appeared. When runner-up Travis McCabe crossed the line, he did so with his arms raised – a move typically reserved for the winner.
“The last two laps started to get hectic,” McCabe, who rides for UnitedHealthcare, said. “Guys were attacking on the hill and that forced breaks and a lot of disorganization. So by the time it took everyone to get back together, everyone’s pretty much on the limit because of the altitude and the climb.”
The women’s race included four laps on the same course. But there was no confusion at the end. Australian Rebecca Wiasak made sure of that. The Fearless Femme cyclist won in a sprint, holding off TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank teammates Lex Albrecht and Kendall Ryan.
“It was a brilliant finish,” Wiasak said. “Sprinting is my background, so I launched off UHC rider (Leah Thomas) and just went for it. This is by far one of my biggest road cycling career wins.”
Colorado Springs resident Jenn Valente settled for fourth. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist is accustomed to starting well in the event, having won the inaugural stage of the Colorado Classic last year in Colorado Springs.
The men and women now turn their attention to Stage 2, an individual time trial that has a long tradition in Vail. Most of the course that will be raced Friday was featured in the Coors Classic of the 1980s and ridden by Tour de France legends Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond.