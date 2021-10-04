There were watchful eyes behind the bench as the Colorado Avalanche preseason reached the midway point.
Coach Jared Bednar hasn’t brought many regulars on either preseason road trip. Ryan Murray, J.T. Compher and Darcy Kuemper made up the highly likely opening-night contingent among a large group of hopefuls Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
“We have a lot of guys here with cuts coming up that we’re trying to get a real strong look at,” Bednar said.
Meanwhile the Wild went with a mostly veteran lineup at home. Jared Spurgeon and defending Calder Trophy winner Kirill Kaprizov scored in the second period. Jonas Brodin added another early in the third.
With 6:43 left in the third period, Alex Newhook stationed himself to the side of Kaapo Kahkonen and ended the goaltender’s shutout bid. Bowen Byram took the puck around the back of the net and centered to Newhook, who stuffed it in.
Earlier in the day, Bednar said Newhook — who jumped from college to pro hockey late last season — had been “just OK” and hadn’t stood out to him “in a big way yet.” Bednar said they spoke about it.
"I liked him tonight. He was one of our top forwards tonight for sure,” the coach said. “Involved in the game. Ends up scoring a goal late because he goes to the net, but I thought he was making good decisions.
“He was competitive. He was on pucks. That line was probably our most effective line with (Shane) Bowers, himself and (Oskar) Olausson.”
Kuemper allowed three goals on 15 shots Thursday against the Wild, splitting time with Justus Annunen. Kuemper played the entire game Monday and made 29 saves.
“I felt like I took a step forward with the game,” Kuemper said.
“The more you play, the more comfortable you get in there.”
Defenseman Murray made his preseason debut and was minus-1 in just over 20 minutes of ice time with two blocked shots.
“Obviously you’re trying to get some timing back and stuff. Shake some rust off,” Murray, who signed a one-year deal with the club in August, said. “There’s nothing like a real hockey game.”