One 3-pointer against 16 is never going to work out for the team with the one.
Wyoming hit 16 of 32 3-pointers and Air Force went 1 of 12. So, the outcome of this 77-58 Cowboys victory held little drama on Monday night at Clune Arena.
“You’ve got to tip your cap when somebody’s out there shooting the ball the way they did,” Falcons coach Joe Scott said. “I’ll look at the film and, from a coaching standpoint, I’ll look at us and say what do we have to do better?
“But you still have to give credit where credit’s due. I want to make sure that I say that about the way they played tonight.”
Scott, in his first year back with Air Force after a 16-year gap in his tenures at the academy, said he’ll take a few key points from this game.
He wants to make sure his team understands how to implement a scouting report. They can’t afford to let a player like Drake Jeffries, who shoots almost nothing but 3s, find enough space to hit four shots from long range. Jeffries was one of five Cowboys to hit multiple 3-pointers, with Xavier DuSell leading the way with five in scoring a game-high 19 points.
There will be conversations about guarding your man, regardless of the defense the team is playing.
This was also Air Force’s first time under this new Mountain West format of two-game series to play a Game 2 after winning the first. In the first three series the Falcons had lost the first, then came back to make the second game closer — they won at Nevada after losing the first game by 17 points.
That’s an adjustment they’ll have to make, he said, is understanding a team is going to come back after a loss and give you perhaps their best game of the season.
But there were positives, too.
Sophomore Nikc Jackson has his best offensive game, scoring 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six rebounds and two assists. He also blocked two shots and drew multiple charge fouls.
“I wouldn’t say it’s satisfaction,” Jackson said when asked if, in a transition year, some satisfaction can be taken even in a loss by showing personal progress. “We came here to win both games.”
Scott said Jackson, who has started every game this season, is at a point where he simply needs to do this more frequently.
“Consistency is going to be a word I probably use all year,” Scott said. “There was more energy from Nikc. There was more pizazz. There was more alertness. We’ve got to get him to the point where he’s playing that way every game.”
Junior guard A.J. Walker scored 13 points for Air Force. Freshman guard Glen McClintock had six points with a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. But he also had five of the team’s 12 turnovers.
Falcons senior Chris Joyce was held scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting after scoring 21 in Air Force’s 72-69 victory on Friday night.
Each of the losses for Air Force (4-8, 2-6 Mountain West) have come by double digits. All but one has been by 17 or more points.
Vista Ridge graduate Hunter Maldonado scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists for Wyoming (8-5, 2-4).