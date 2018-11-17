It knocked out Wyoming’s electric quarterback and tailback on the first series, it dominated the action with a diverse running attack for 3 ½ quarters and led by 13 points with less than 5 minutes remaining.
And yet there they were again at the end – dejected and explaining how another game slipped away.
The Cowboys, improbably, took this game 35-27 and knocked the Falcons out of bowl contention (at least of the conventional variety, though they could still sneak it at 5-7) on a snowy, frigid day in Wyoming.
“It’s really tough,” said sophomore tailback Kade Remsberg, who ran for a career-best 128 yards. “We were trying to be eligible for a bowl game this year, and it’s a really tough loss how it ended up. I’m feeling for all the seniors right now, and I know I don’t want to be in this position when I’m a senior. We’ve got work to do, obviously.”
This one doesn’t fall entirely on the players.
Yes, there were some bad, game-changing breaks. The Falcons (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) were called for a chop block on first and goal at the 3 early in the first quarter. A touchdown there would have pushed the lead to 31-14 with about 7 minutes left. Instead, the Falcons settled for a field goal.
After Wyoming (5-6, 3-4) went ahead 28-27, Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III threw an interception on the first play on pass tipped at the line of scrimmage.
And, of course, there was the defense’s inability to make the key stop down the stretch. Wyoming scored touchdowns on drives of 76 and 58 yards to erase that 13-point deficit by converting four third downs and a fourth down in the final quarter. The Falcons handed Wyoming the final touchdown, even declining a penalty on the scoring play, to get the ball back with enough time for a final, miracle touchdown that didn’t happen because of another interception.
“It was tough, seeing third down after third down after third down and not making a stop, not finishing it,” said sophomore linebacker Demonte Meeks, who made his first start after Brody Bagnall missed the game with an injury.
This loss – the seventh by 10 or fewer points in a trying, frustrating season – is also one the Falcons will lament because of the decision-making of the coaches.
The Falcons sustained six drives in the game for nine or more plays – including three of 12 plays. They ran for 362 yards and possessed the ball for nearly twice as long as the Cowboys.
Yet, when they received a kickoff with 4:32 remaining and an increasingly fragile six-point lead to protect, they ran the fullback up the middle and the quarterback off tackle for three plays, zero yards and a quick punt that paved the way for Wyoming’s go-ahead score.
“I think we just can’t let off the gas, and I think we possibly did that a little bit,” said Remsberg, referring not specifically to the play calling on that critical drive but just to the collapse in general. “We had some things that were working well and we were really moving the ball, getting first downs and we just let our foot off the pedal a little bit and it showed.”
Coach Troy Calhoun defended the play calling, suggesting that any questioning of it was simply the product of hindsight.
“If they called those three, we probably felt it was our best chance to grind out and make some first downs,” Calhoun said.
Hammond didn’t question the plays, saying, “Got to be OK with it, it’s not my call.”
Fullback Cole Fagan, who ran for 116 yards and a score said it was a difficult prospect to run into a defensive front fully expecting a run. “It definitely makes it harder,” he said. “Maybe just spreading them out a little more would have been a good idea, but coaches know what they are doing.”
Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard, who made the final interception to seal the game and a home career that will be remembered as perhaps the best for a Cowboys defender, said his defense sold out entirely to stop the run in that spot.
“On the second-to-last drive, we played bullets, man to man, everyone stopping the run,” Wingard said.
Air Force didn’t adjust. It played conservatively, a not-to-lose approach. And it lost.
“We didn’t do enough,” Calhoun said. “We didn’t. In any facet, we didn’t do enough to win the game. That’s with us, and that’s also a credit to the opponent. They played really, really well and made some key plays down the stretch, too.”