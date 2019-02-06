A break finally awaits the Air Force basketball team, but first comes a pivotal game.
Wyoming visits on Wednesday, giving the Falcons a chance to go into their first bye of the Mountain West schedule on a high note.
Or …
“You drop this one, that’s three straight and suddenly you’re 4-7 and you’re climbing out of it after the bye,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said.
“It’s a big game.”
The momentum the Falcons built with four wins — San Diego State, UNLV, Boise State and San Jose State — in five games was washed away by losses to the Aztecs and a blowout home loss to Colorado State.
The game against the Rams was one Air Force was “supposed” to win, based on the betting line, records and the Falcons’ home-court advantage. Of course, that proved to be a terrible matchup as the Rams won by 32.
Now, Air Force (9-13, 4-6 Mountain West) is back in the position of the favorite against a Wyoming (5-16, 1-7) team that ranks second to last in the league in points per game, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. The Cowboys are 0-7 on the road and have lost their three conference road games by an average of 28 points while failing to score more than 54 points in any of them.
Wyoming has been hit with a rash of injuries, perhaps the biggest coming to Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado (Vista Ridge), who was averaging 13.8 ppg when he went down in December.
If Air Force is going to make its desired move up the conference, a game like this is one it has to secure.
But the Cowboys are coming off their second bye of the season and could have sharpshooter Jake Hendricks (42.5 percent from 3-point range in 12 games) back after the week off. Coach Allen Edwards’ team also features prolific scorer Justin James (19.9 ppg) and the Falcons will see 6-foot-10 freshman Hunter Thompson for the first time.
The Cowboys hung with Fresno State until the final minutes in their last game and have had a week to discuss the troublesome 16.75 turnovers per game in conference play that have proven so costly.
Air Force has lost four of its past five regular-season meetings with Wyoming, so the team knows what it’s facing. And the team also knows the direction its season will be facing after a weeklong break will be determined by this game .
PLAYER TO STOP
Jordan Naughton, sr. – Justin James leads the Mountain West in scoring and 6-10 Thompson is scoring in double figures and has the looks of a keeper. But don’t be surprised if the 6-10, 245-pound Naughton makes a massive impact. He’s been slowed by injuries all year, but saw his scoring increase over his past four outings. He scored 10 points against Fresno State on Jan. 30 and has had a week to further recover from a groin ailment. The Falcons have a hard enough time contending with one big. If Naughton can provide a complement to Thompson, suddenly that’s less attention the Falcons will be able to give to James and all kinds of possibilities present themselves for the Cowboys.
MORE KINRADE?
Perhaps the lone bright spot to come from Air Force’s 85-53 loss to Colorado State, it was the play of freshman Abe Kinrade (nine points, four rebounds in 14 minutes). With Ameka Akaya doubtful and Ryan Swan’s production in question , the 6-7 Kinrade may again be called upon for extended minutes. Pilipovich has no doubt he’ll be ready. “His motor always runs,” Pilipovich said. “l love that. ”