One player left Air Force’s senior day victorious and waded into the embrace of a throng of well-wishers.
But he wasn’t wearing “Air Force” on the front his jersey.
Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 3 minutes, helping the Cowboys score the game’s final 12 points in a 78-72 victory at Clune Arena.
The local product and Vista Ridge graduate grew up watching games in this venue but missed on chances to come here over the past two years because of scheduling and an injury.
He sure seized this one.
“So just to play here, get a ‘W’ my first time playing here, it’s really exciting,” said Maldonado, whose dozens of supporters on hand included his great grandmother from Florence.
And what’s more, Wyoming (7-12, 2-14 Mountain West) had thirsted for this, having lost 12 of 13 during what has been a dismal season.
“I think it’s refreshing,” Maldonado said.
And whatever the opposite of that is, that’s what this was for Air Force (10-18, 4-12).
Though the Falcons play at home Wednesday against New Mexico, for ease of travel for families they honored the team’s five seniors with a ceremony prior to this weekend game.
Seniors Lavelle Scottie (17 points), Ryan Swan (14) and Caleb Morris (13) played key roles in putting the Falcons up by six with less than 3 minutes remaining with family members watching. Then, as has happened so frequently during this disappointing season, the bottom dropped out.
“If there’s a heading for the book for this year, ‘Just Didn’t Finish,’” said a dejected coach Dave Pilipovich.
The recurring pattern of Air Force failing in close games had him talking life lessons to the team in the locker room afterward.
“There’s going to be time when you’ve got to do something for your family,” he said. “You’ve got to provide for them. You’ve got to make a decision at home and you’ve got to step up and be a man and a father and everything, and there’s no ‘My bads,’ you’ve got to do it.
“I wouldn’t trade them for anything. I love them to death. I just think they want to please them so well. And at times when you want to please so much, you end up thinking the game instead of playing the game. When you think the game your legs don’t move as fast, your arms don’t move as fast and your mind slows down. You end up not playing to your ability.”
For Maldonado, however, the moment had the opposite effect. He said he didn’t press during the first half, when Greg Milton III came off the bench to score 18 of his 28 points. But when he found himself in position to contribute — and thrill the dozens who came out to support him — he grabbed the moment.
“I think he carries himself with total class,” Pilipovich said. “It’s interesting to watch his growth and development.”
Maldonado lingered for about 40 minutes after the game, taking photos, giving hugs and soaking in the moment in the city he hasn’t forgotten.
“I have a lot of pride in where I came from,” said Maldonado, who said good friend D'Shawn Schwartz has the same mindset at Colorado. “Whenever we’re playing, we’re putting on for the same city, same town. For us, it’s huge.”