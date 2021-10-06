Chad Muma will go down as one of many in-state products that slipped out of Colorado and ended up at Wyoming. But at least Air Force has an airtight excuse in his case.
The Lone Tree native who attended Legend High School in Parker knew the academy wasn’t an option when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.
“I used to go down and go to games (at Air Force) and thought it would be a cool place to play,” said Muma, who leads the Cowboys with 36 tackles through four games. “But ever since I got diabetes, it was just an understanding that I wouldn’t be able to go to that school, so from that point I never pursued it.”
He did pursue, Colorado State, however. The Rams and Cowboys were the top contenders to land Muma, a three-star recruit and ranked by 247Sports at the No. 9 recruit in Colorado in the high school Class of 2018. A patella injury during his junior year caused Colorado State to give pause in the recruiting process. Wyoming never lost interest.
“It definitely hurt,” Muma said. “I felt like I was honestly about to go there between the two. I was really heavy on CSU and then they kind of dropped off. It was almost like a (heck with) you, I’m going to show you how good I am and how I can play. Whenever we’ve played them, I’ve had that mindset a little bit.”
Muma and the Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Mountain West) visit Air Force (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Wyoming’s roster includes 23 players from Colorado, continuing a long tradition of the Cowboys plucking prospects from their southern neighbor. Some recent examples include All-American safety Andrew Wingard (Arvada; Ralston Valley HS) and Dominic Rufran (Colorado Springs; Palmer HS), who finished top six in Wyoming history in receptions (203), receiving yards (2,487) and receiving touchdowns (15).
In Air Force’s case, a player must fit a certain academic profile to warrant full recruitment. Coach Troy Calhoun said only about 10-15% of student-athletes they initially identify fit the academic mold, so that’s the first item the coaching staff vets. The medical piece comes second, and that's all before even considering whether the individual would consider a military career as an option.
Despite those obstacles, Air Force has more than held its own when it comes to landing Colorado players. Nolan Laufenberg (Castle Rock, Castle View), Isaiah Sanders and George Silvanic (Monument; Palmer Ridge), James Jones IV (Denver; Mullen) are among the in-state products that played for the Falcons over the past decade. And if Wingard — who said he would have cut his famously long hair to play for Air Force — got away, the Falcons did pounce on fullback Brad Roberts from the same school (Ralston Valley).
Roberts is now leading the Mountain West in rushing for the Falcons.
“The state that gets hit the hardest is right here,” Calhoun said of his staff’s recruiting efforts in the Centennial State.
Whatever the variables that prevent in-state prospects like Muma, it still sticks with them when they leave — and especially when they return.
“I think that’s one thing about going back to Colorado to play Air Force or CSU,” Muma said. “It gives that extra bit of motivation to play our best and show them what we can do.”