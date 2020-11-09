Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl sent well wishes to Air Force in his first public comments since the Falcons cancelled this weekend’s game between the programs.
“I want to wish Air Force the very best as they’re going through some trying times,” Bohl said in a press conference Monday when asked about the game that was called off because of COVID-19 concerns at the academy.
Bohl said it helped his team to know about the cancellation early enough that it had not committed padded-practice time in preparation for Air Force’s unique option-based offense. He said the Cowboys had done some prep work for the Falcons, but not with full contact.
Wyoming explored last-minute replacements for the Nov. 14 game, but as of Monday none had been found.
Though Bohl said he had not been in communication with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun about the cancellation, he noted that he and Calhoun have a “very good relationship” and he assumed any decisions were made at the levels above Calhoun.
Bohl’s public comments struck a stark contrast to those made this past weekend by Army coach Jeff Monken, who questioned Air Force’s motives in pulling out of the game at West Point.
“Our kids wanted to play the game and (Air Force) unfortunately felt like they didn’t have enough guys be it from COVID or probably injury and it made it a little more convenient to say, ‘No, we don’t want to do it this weekend,” Monken said on a radio show Thursday.
NOTE
The first-ever triangular meet between the three service academy cross country teams has been cancelled. America’s Race was to feature Air Force, Army and Navy at West Point on Wednesday.