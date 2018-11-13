Hard as it may be to imagine now, Andrew Wingard was willing to shave off those long, flowing locks for Air Force.
“I would have been cool with the buzz cut,” the second-team preseason All-American safety said.
But the Falcons never asked. They instead took a pass in recruiting him, as did the other programs in the state as Wingard slipped away to Wyoming despite winning Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior at Ralston Valley in Arvada.
“I honestly, to be straight up with you, was not recruited by CU, CSU or Air Force,” Wingard said. “CU actually talked to me the most. Theirs was, ‘Come to our camp. We’ll watch you in a game.’ Then after that they just kind of blew me off. That was really it.”
What a loss for the state.
In Mountain West history, only New Mexico’s Carmen Messina (2008-11) has recorded more career tackles than Wingard’s 436 — and Wingard trails Messina by a reachable 18 stops with at least two games remaining in his career. With seven more tackles, he’ll reach the top 25 in NCAA history.
Had Air Force shown interest, Wingard said he would have jumped at the chance.
His father, Dan, flew jets in the Air Force before going on to a career as a pilot with American Airlines. Dan enlisted in the Air Force after punting at Nebraska and kicking the tires on a few NFL tryouts. After stops in Lincoln, Neb., and Dallas, the family moved to the Denver area when Andrew was in second grade.
Dan knew people at the academy, would bring his son golfing at on the base and brought Andrew to many games at Falcon Stadium.
Andrew felt he had the academic résumé to gain a look from Air Force — and Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said he was very much aware of Andrew, who made his name at Ralston Valley as a running back — but for whatever reason a connection was never made.
“It was (disappointing),” Wingard said. “I was one of those guys who wanted as many offers as I could have. I didn’t want to be just a one-offer guy. I wanted to explore around the country and see where I’d fit best. But at the end of the day, I didn’t get to do that.”
At Wyoming, Wingard broke into the starting lineup in the second game of his career as a true freshman and hasn’t left it since. Calhoun says Wingard may be the Mountain West’s most productive player since September 2016.
Coach Craig Bohl said it will be difficult Saturday to watch the members of his senior class be individually recognized before their final home game. This was a group that came in after Bohl’s first season, a 4-8 campaign. It was a group that had to be sold on the promise of what might come, but invested in the program long before back-to-back eight-win seasons and a Mountain West championship game berth had materialized.
Wingard wouldn’t have been part of that group had it been up to him.
But when coaches in Colorado failed to offer him a spot, that’s where he and his famously long hair landed.
“I was so blessed to go to Wyoming,” Wingard said. “It has literally been a miracle from God that I’m up at Wyoming with coach Bohl and all these coaches. I could not be at a better place.”