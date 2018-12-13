Paige: Like you, I don’t want Vance Joseph to be the coach next year. Do you think he returns if the Broncos win the last three games, which would mean six wins in seven games? – Harvey (not the invisible rabbit)
Harvey: That’s a serious old-school reference. “Harvey’’ was a successful Broadway play, then a popular movie starring Jimmy Stewart, about a man and his presumably imaginary and very intelligent friend, a 6-foot-3 rabbit, or pooka.
The play was written even before my time, back in 1944, by Denver’s own Mary Coyle Chase. We have a distant connection. Chase spent her entire life, after being born and raised, in the Baker area just south of downtown. She became a well-known author and playwright after working as a journalist for many years at the old Rocky Mountain News (which much later employed me for seven years).
Vance Joseph sorts of reminds me in certain ways of the play’s main character – Elwood P. Dowd, who was harmless and friendly, but seemed “somewhat off’’ by most people around him.
If Mediocrity is your goal, Vance is your Man.
For decades, the Broncos’ only objective every year under owner Pat Bowlen and with John Elway, Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, John Fox and Peyton Manning was the Super Bowl. And, quite often (seven times with those leaders), they fulfilled their ambition. Bowlen even would pick the Broncos to finish 19-0 every year.
Being in the playoffs was never enough.
Now, the only goal is squeeze into the postseason as a barely above .500 wild-card team.
It’s as if an invisible rabbit and his buddy are in charge of the Broncos.
Elway isn’t happy whatsoever. Those years with Shanahan and Fox when the Broncos were one-and-done didn’t make anyone in Colorado thrilled. But they also were in command when the Broncos reached the Super Bowl. Once you’ve tasted bone-in prime rib-eye, hamburger steak no longer is acceptable. And the Broncos have been ground into chuck and chunks the past two seasons.
So, for people within the organization and outside, if getting into the playoffs as the last team is cause for celebration, so be it.
Hold a victory parade. (The headline would state: 138 fans turn out at Civic Center Park for Broncosfest.)
Bowl or Bust, I say.
And Vance Joseph is not ever going to take the Broncos to the Promise Land again. He’s not a very good head coach. He wasn’t a very good coordinator or a very good defensive backfield coach, or a very good NFL player or a very good quarterback at Colorado (where Mary Chase attended school).
He is a nice guy. And you know what they say about those type of guys.
He supposedly was a “leader of men.’’ That seems to be a problem these days everywhere with so-called "leaders of men.’’
As a professional journalist for a half century, I’ve watched, listened to and interviewed hundreds of coaches at the high school, collegiate and professional level. At first, I assumed they had to be right because they had become head coaches. Then I read “The Peter Principle,’’ a book, premise simply stated, about people who keep being promoted until they end up beyond their ability and talent level. I changed my mind about head coaches. They’re human and not always, or often, right. I’ve been around a bunch of coaches who weren’t qualified. We’ve all seen it in this state in football and basketball programs at the colleges and with the Broncos, the Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Rockies. Without looking it up, those franchises have had more than 50 head coaches and/or managers. At least half were not very good.
I’ve been at a majority of the Broncos games the past two years, and I certainly can put Joseph in the “not very good’’ category. John Ralston wasn’t a great coach, he was an exceptional judge of young players and a very good general manager. Doug Moe wasn’t a special judge of young players, but he was a great head coach. Mike Shanahan was a Hall of Fame-type head football coach, but he drafted Jay Cutler. And Mike and I disagreed occasionally. He admitted to me after a game in San Diego I was correct about a bad call he made to call for a field goal off the dirt infield area.
Buddy Bell was a good guy, but not a good manager. Wade Phillips acknowledged he wasn’t a great head coach, he is a world-class coordinator — “The Peter Principle.’’
Elway was impressed with Joseph when the general manager interviewed the Bengals’ defensive backfield assistant for a similar job here.
That’s what got Joseph in the mix for the head coaching job eventually, even though in his only year as a coordinator with the Dolphins, the Miami defense didn’t rank in the top 20. The team got to the playoffs because of Adam Gase, who Elway didn’t want as his head coach, not Vance Joseph.
Every week Joseph commits more mistakes as a head coach than Fox did in his entire time with the Broncos.
If the Broncos win out, they’ll be 9-7. Wow. Some members of the Broncos’ loyal family of fans think that should be sufficient to bring him back for a third season. Maybe the Broncos’ royal family of executives and trustees will agree.
As before, they will be wrong, unless the goal in BroncosCountry is to be a garden-variety 8-8 team every year.
If Elway wanted Joseph over Kyle Shanahan and Anthony Lynn (the Chargers’ successful head coach and former Broncos’ reserve running back) and others on his list, he should have gotten him better players. The procession of lousy quarterbacks is proof.
If Joseph is retained again because of monetary reasons (the business side didn’t want to pay him off last year) or because of improvement over that terrible 6-10 record by a victory or three, then they’ll have to live with themselves and a team that won’t go anywhere significant for the upcoming two or three seasons, or longer.
To Harvey the email sender: Harvey the rabbit would be a superior head coach. His constant mistakes would go unseen.