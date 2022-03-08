Be still our hearts. In two hours Tuesday the Broncos levitated from The Great Depression to Great Expectations.
The three greatest days in Broncos’ off-season history are May 2, 1983; March 20, 2012; and March 8, 2022, when the NFL franchise got John Elway, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.
The Broncos are back to their past and ahead to their future. Happy days are here again.
Buyers for the Broncos just became more exhilarated.
Aaron Rodgers is out; Russell Wilson is in.
Just as Broncos backers were suffering through a “woe is us’’ morning, and mourning because Rodgers was returning to the Packers, the “wow is we’’ cheer would appear because “Dangeruss’’ Wilson was coming to Denver.
Colorado experienced an emotional reversal.
In one of the most epic trade agreements in NFL history, the Broncos sent four draft choices and three veterans, including Drew Lock, to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson, who could be the Broncos’ third Hall of Fame QB.
George Paton’s Plan A ultimately was Russell, not Aaron. The Broncos were negotiating a dynamic deal with the Seahawks for two weeks while Rodgers was teasing everyone that he might leave the Packers for the Broncos.
Oddly enough, the Rockies drafted Wilson in 2010, and he spent two years in the organization’s low minor leagues while he continued to play football with North Carolina State and Wisconsin. In 2012, the Broncos could have drafted Wilson, but chose Brock Osweiler instead, and Wilson was picked by the Seahawks.
Elway was traded to the Broncos 39 years ago after he refused to play for the Baltimore Colts and threatened to play baseball. The Baltimore Orioles selected Russell when he graduated from high school, but he chose college football.
Elway eventually was instrumental in the signing of free agent Manning, and Manning may have been influential with Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, agreeing to move to Colorado. Russell called Peyton to ask about living and playing football in Denver.
Perhaps he will take batting practice with the Rockies one day.
Elway, Manning and Wilson have played in 10 Super Bowls. Elway and Manning each won two, and Wilson has won one championship.
The goal is Wilson leading the Broncos to more Super Bowl titles. He and the Seahawks defeated Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.
Wilson, who will turn 34 on Nov. 29, is younger and more athletic than Rodgers, can win with a strong arm and active feet and could play in the league until 2030 or beyond. Only Elway and Gary Kubiak were with the Broncos for more than six seasons.
Drafting and developing quarterbacks never has succeeded for the Broncos. The only quarterbacks to reach the Super Bowl with the Broncos were procured from the outside.
Wilson played with the Tri-City lower A team in 2010, Asheville in high A season later. (After he was drafted by the Seahawks, the Texas Rangers grabbed Wilson in a Rule 5 draft in December 2013, the same year Wilson ripped the Broncos 43-8 in the Super Bowl.
Paton has promised the Broncos would improve their quarterback position and explore every possibility. He lost out to the Rams for Matt Stafford last year, but George has become a modern miracle worker with his draft, his free-agent signings, his trade of Von Miller and his approach to the Seahawks, beginning talks for a Wilson trade. George beat out multiple challengers.
Wilson has been the Seahawks’ starter since his rookie season in 2012, compiling nine consecutive winning seasons before being injured the past season (and missing three games). Russell has 292 passing touchdowns with only 87 interceptions — and nine Pro Bowl selections. Yet, he became disgruntled with the Seahawks last year. He stayed, but the relationship hasn’t repaired.
In 2019, Wilson signed a four-year contract for $140 million, highest ever in the league. The Broncos will be responsible for $51 million ($24 mil in 2022, $27 mil in ’23), and it’s a certainty that the Broncos and Wilson will negotiate an extension that could pay him $300 million-plus for additional years.
After agonizing through 11 starting quarterbacks the past six seasons, the Broncos finally have another superstar at quarterback and will be relevant playoff and Super Bowl contenders again.
The trade was equitable for both teams. The Broncos surrendered two first-round, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick — and received a fourth — plus three veterans: Noah Fant (a first-round choice in 2019), Shelby Harris and Lock, whose brief provocative time in Denver is over.
Despite what buffoons claim, the Broncos have pulled off their most superlative heist since the Elway Steal.
Tuesday took a terrific turn after a false start. The Broncos are better off with Wilson and without Rodgers.
Great.