John Elway is the Grand Duke of Denver.
Elway has achieved more in the Mile High City than Molly Brown, Douglas Fairbanks, Jack Swigert or perhaps Saco Rienk de Boer – the city’s first planner who was responsible for hundreds of parks and roadways, the Denver Botanic Gardens and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
In his 34 years as a football player and an executive in Denver, John’s teams have reached eight championship games and won four titles.
John, who will turn 62 in June, is not tiring or retiring.
He will return for the 2022 season in a role as Broncos Senior Advisor, a position not officially announced yet.
And he may be involved in the franchise’s new ownership alliance.
Four generations of Elway Family have been Coloradans. John’s late father, Jack, spent the final years of his career as the Broncos director of scouting, and John has four children who were born in Denver. He is celebrating the birth of his eighth grandchild.
Broncos loyalists of five decades must feel ancient.
John is the unanimous Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Broncos to 40 game-winning drives, including most famously “The Drive’’, the Blonde Bomber who played in 10 postseasons in 16 seasons; the 10-time All-Pro who won back-to-back Super Bowls and was “The Helicopter’’ pilot in the first – “This one’s for John’’ — and the MVP in the second, and his last game; the metropolitan’s most notable car dealer who became CEO of the Indoor Soccer League’s Colorado Crush and prevailed in the title game in the team’s third season; the super hero who took over a flailing franchise as VP/general manager and returned the Broncos to NFL superiority with five consecutive playoff appearances, two Super Bowls after signing Peyton Manning and a third World Championship, more than any other franchise in Denver professional sports history.
Unlike Apollo 13 astronaut Jack Swigert, Elway doesn’t have a statue at Denver International Airport.
He has a restaurant there. Unlike Molly Brown, he is not unsinkable and doesn’t have a house named in his honor, but he is unwavering, and the current Mile High stadium is the House Elway Built.
Unlike famed actor Douglas Fairbanks, who once was the “King of Hollywood,’’ Elway always will be the “Duke of Denver’’ because of his walk, his swagger and primarily his winning way – the Elway.
John still has the fourth most NFL victories (148) despite the fourth most sacks (516), the 11th most passing yardage (51,475) and the 10th most rushing yards by a QB (3,407).
Elway had just ONE losing season in 16 as a full-time starter.
If Elway hadn’t been acquired by the Broncos May 2, 1983, the team might have been an all-time also-ran instead of a franchise tied for second most Super Bowls and the best home team with the longest sellout streak.
Yet, Elway’s reputation has been tarnished the past five seasons because of losing quarterbacks, losing coaches, losing records and a franchise losing fans support. John received most of the credit for the Broncos’ success, but, lately, most of the blame for the failure. For 27 seasons as the leader of the Broncos on the field, then off the field, he was all things right or wrong.
Elway’s reign as president or football operations/de facto general manager ended, in actuality, a year ago when he picked his own successor – George Paton.
However, John’s five-year contract formally is over soon. Paton has asked him to stay on for a year as the GM’s consultant during the transition to a new controlling owner.
John could go out as a winner again.
His choice, though, would be to remain connected as a slight shareholder in the new ownership group. He wouldn’t be a Broncos power broker or executive. The Broncos are his only NFL team, and Denver has been Elway’s home his entire adult life.
Elway had two minority ownership opportunities before – shortly after his retirement as a player.
Pat Bowlen offered him 10 percent for $15 million in lieu of his deferred contract payments ($21 million), but what outsiders don’t understand is the deal stipulated that the owner could buy back Elway’s percentage two years later for $20 million.
Elway wanted a long-term deal.
Months later, Marvin Davis, then Colorado’s richest person (who had attempted in vain to buy the Broncos and the Cowboys), met with Elway and proposed that he get 10 percent of an expansion franchise in Los Angeles for agreeing to become team president.
In September 1999, Davis pulled out of negotiations with the league.
Elway has investigated potential Broncos ownership bidders and is hopeful of being a minority partner with the winning group.
He drives on.
His legacy and legend live on.
John Elway forever will be Grand Duke and Grand Pa.