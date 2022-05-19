Who would leave paradise in Denver and Nikola Jokic for arctic extremes and walleye in Minneapolis and St. Paul?

Tim Connelly apparently.

You think Napoleon preferred Elba over Paris?

The Nuggets’ president of basketball operations would give up all of this for that? For money, not love.

Connelly has been the architect of the Nuggets’ roster that includes the NBA MVP (Jokic), a second-team all-rookie team sharpshooter (Bones Hyland), injured stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Will Barton, the Green Guys and Boogie Man.

Tim couldn’t like Juicy Lucy cheeseburgers, skyway bridges crisscrossing downtown and Vikings enough to move. His only reasons only would be (a lot) more money and possibly a piece of ownership, and because he believes the (Tim)berwolves have a better opportunity of winning the NBA championship.

Based on history and ownership philosophy, Kroenke & Son won’t reward and remunerate Connelly with a contract that retains him.

In 2013 Stan Kroenke didn’t try to prevent Masai Ujiri, the league’s executive of year, from joining the Raptors even though Masai wanted Colorado over Canada, and the deal was only $15 million over five years.

Kroenke made it unambiguously clear then and at other times with subordinates that he is more interested in investing millions of his billions for players, not for coaches, assistants, general managers, front-office staffers, broadcasters and Nuggets’ supporters who can’t watch the Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Rapids on TV. A holder of city trusts must spend in all areas to be winner.

Although Enos Stanley and Josh are basketball fans first – the father played in high school, the son in college – the family funds are directed more toward the Rams and Arsenal.

The luxury tax in the NBA makes the elder Kroenke retch. He’d rather buy cattle and cowboy hats for the largest ranch in Texas, which he also owns, than pay one of the superior execs in the league and settle a three-year despicable dispute with a cable company.

Kroenke’s cousin by marriage could end up as the Broncos’ owner, and the Walmart family could dominate in Denver by controlling five franchises (Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids, Mammoth). The Monfort family owns the other.

According to the original report by the reputable Shams Charania of The Athletic, Timberwolves new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are “seriously’’ pursuing Connelly to take a parallel position in Minnesota. Charania states that the Wolves received permission from the Nuggets to talk with the 48-year-old Connelly, and negotiations are on-going. Connelly, the Nuggets and the Timberwolves are not commenting publicly.

This is not the first time another NBA team has wanted Connelly. He has been mentioned in several rumors, but the Wizards did aggressively make him a proposal for their president’s post in 2019. Connelly is from Baltimore. He transferred from Fordham to Catholic University in Washington D.C. as a junior. And he talked his way into an internship with the Wizards. He would be promoted to video coordinator, scout and director of player personnel.

Connelly jumped to New Orleans, then, in June 2013, replaced Ujiri in Denver.

He didn’t accept the Wizards’ offer in ’19 and signed a two-year extension with the Nuggets for approximately $4 million total.

Ujiri, who led Toronto to the NBA title in ’19 after luring Kawhi Leonard, agreed to a new long-term deal with the Raptors last year for $15 million a season.

The price for NBA chief executives has risen dramatically.

Connelly could command more than $10 million a year. Will Stan Kroenke match? He once overrode his GM’s decision to hire an exceptional basketball broadcaster for just $150,000, choosing someone else for half as much.

If Connelly were to bolt, as Ujiri did, the Nuggets will elevate Calvin Booth, who has served the past two seasons as the team’s general manager after three seasons as assistant GM. He played in the league for 10 years with multiple teams, then later was, oddly enough, Minnesota’s director of player personnel. Booth is a respected rising executive, but he’s not Connelly yet.

The Nuggets may lose the tug-of-president with the emerging Wolves.

Connelly would leave the title quest with Nikola Jokic undone and change towns for Karl-Anthony Towns? Say it ain’t so, Timmy.