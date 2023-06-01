In The First One, The Nuggets were The High and The Mighty.

The Finals of the NBA were a long time coming, and Our Dusty Old Cowtown’s team didn’t kowtow.

Denver 104, Miami 93. See what you have been missing, America.

Tweet that!

The Joker did it.

Butler did not do it.

Man Mountain Nikola Jokic — not only a game-changer, but a changer of the game of basketball — generated his (on-going) NBA playoff record ninth triple double (27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists); Jamal Murray finished with 26, 6 and 10; Michael Porter Jr. produced 14 points and 13 rebounds; and Aaron “Flash’’ Gordon propelled for 14 points and limited Jimmy Butler to only 13, and super-sub Bruce Brown contributed 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists as the Nuggets, in a sweet meet-and-greet, beat the Heat.

Three more to go into history.

The Heat, bless ‘em, did not capitulate and reduced a deficit of 24 points (80-64) in the last minute of the third quarter to 10 (84-74) 2½ minutes into the fourth quarter while the Nuggets did not score a point. But, honestly, the Nuggets never were in a threatening position of losing Game 1 of the Finals Thursday night.

These Nuggets aren’t those Celtics, Knicks or Bucks.

These Nuggets are 9-0 at home in the postseason, and the Heat fell for the first time in four opening games on the road and still haven’t won in Colorado in 78 months.

The Heat set a record — only two free throws (making both) in a Finals game in NBA history. That result was because the Nuggets were playing outstanding team defense and, obviously, not fouling, and because the Heat were not driving to the basket and were shooting their three-point attempts so poorly. Starters Max Strus and Caleb Martin, who was so solid in the previous series, combined for 1 of 17 beyond the arc. Butler only converted one, but he tried only two. The Heat ended up being successful on only 33.3% of their long-rangers.

Yet, the Nuggets surprisingly were worse with their threes — 8 of 27. But their overall shooting percentage was 59.5 at halftime and 50.6 for the game — compared to 40.6% for Miami.

The Joker had just three shots in the first half while getting everybody else involved. As usual, Jokic adjusts on the run (literally) and lets the game come to him. After scoring just 10 points (with 10 assists) in the first half, he picked up the scoring and the rebounding after the interlude. He continues to average a triple double for postseason, and the Sensational Serb said afterward he doesn’t worry about stats (despite the accusations of one misguided former NBA player who didn’t have a triple-double in his career.

The Nuggets relied on Murray and Gordon early and often. Jamal looked as sharp as a Versace suit with his variety of jumpers, and Gordon worked over the Heat’s defenders for 12 quick points. The Nuggets led 29-20 after one quarter and 59-42 at the half. Obviously, the Nuggets were rested, not rusted, and the Heat seemed out of sorts. If not for center Bam Adebayo the Heat would have been humiliated. He wound up with 26 points, but needed 25 shots within the painted area. Butler did not take over and rarely was a factor (13,7,7).

Cue the calliope! Play the “Thunder and Blazes March."

The circus has come to town, and the Nuggets are going to need a bigger bandwagon for all the players, coaches and media trying to jump aboard. Forty-five basketball “experts” with five major websites favored the Nuggets before the Finals began Thursday night 38-7.

What are those seven smoking in Colorado?

But, then, all of the “experts’’ had not predicted the Nuggets would be in the Finals. A popular prediction prior to the playoff was the Suns, followed by the Warriors, the Clippers and the Lakers. Despite being the No 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Nuggets were considered also-rans. A few even claimed that Denver could not beat the Timberwolves in the first round, and most believed that the Nuggets never could get past Phoenix in the second round and anybody in the conference finals.

They’re here. They were a Mile High and Mighty Good.

And the Nuggets won the first one.