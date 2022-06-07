The second round of The Gargantuan Broncos’ Ownership Auction is complete.

But the most important question remains. Who will, and should, own the Broncos?

Four bids submitted Monday afternoon are being examined and considered this week by the Broncos’ three trustees, New York City investment bank Allen & Company (which is managing the sale of the franchise) and national law firm Proskauer and two Denver attorneys.

According to a source directly involved, the complicated process still could continue with another set of bids and additional negotiations.

Although Pat Bowlen’s will and trust requires that if the team is sold the highest offer shall be accepted, at least 75 percent of the NFL owners, 24 of 32, must approve the ownership transfer. It’s not a done deal.

Publicly, commissioner Roger Goodell has campaigned for the NFL’s first African American franchise owner, but he doesn’t have a vote. None of the remaining bidders has a Black as principal owner.

The two front-runners, sources told The Gazette weeks ago, are still Walmart heir Samuel Robson Walton, who would be the richest owner in the NFL with a worth estimated from $59-70 billion, and his son-in-law Greg Penner (both are former Walmart CEOs), and a group headed by Josh Harris, principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Earvin “Magic’’ Johnson joined the Harris consortium a month ago.

The other two bidders Monday were Jose E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali, co-founders of Clearlake investment group, and latecomers Mat Ishbia, CEO of the country’s largest mortgage lending firm and a former Michigan State basketball player, and his brother Justin.

Todd Boehly originally was the primary front man of the Feliciano-Eghbali group, but he has reduced his role after the three recently purchased a preponderance share of Chelsea of the English Premier League. Feliciano is friends with Robert F. Smith, the Denver native and East High graduate who was supposed to be an early candidate to become the Broncos’ owner. But sources said to the Gazette have maintained that even though he spent much of the Pandemic at the family ranch in the hills west of Denver he has no interest in football ownership.

Members of all four alliances toured the Broncos’ headquarters the past month and met with CEO-trustee Joe Ellis and team executives. New coach Nathaniel Hackett said he talked with some of the candidates and was impressed with their passion. “They want to come to win, and they want to do something great.”

A Forbes report before the bid deadline stated that Walton was preparing to offer $4.5 billion for the Broncos and is the prime choice to buy the team, but team sources claim that none of the four groups is favored. The Broncos must protect their legal and confidential concerns.

The seven Bowlen children by Pat’s two wives and his older brother John (a minority partner at 20 percent) will share America’s pro sports record disbursement.

The Broncos’ ownership could be passed from one family – the Bowlens – to another – the famed Waltons.

Is Walton the right owner?

He and Pat Bowlen were born in the same year (1944), and Walton will turn 78 in October.

Walton was an all-state high school football player in Oklahoma, then played offensive guard at Wooster College before transferring to Arkansas and giving up the game. But he isn’t the most famous athlete in the family. Walton’s third wife, 47-year-old Melani Lowman Walton, was a three-time NAIA Division 1 All-American basketball player at Dickinson (North Dakota) State and a school record-setting track and field athlete who was selected to the Dickinson Hall of Fame.

It can be assumed that Melani Walton, who married Rob in 2005, would have a power position in the franchise with her husband and Penner, who is married to Rob’s daughter Carrie. Rob and Melania live in Scottsdale, Aspen and Hawaii, and the Penners reside in California. Carrie’s brothers Ben and Sam have strong connections to Colorado. Ben, a CU graduate. lives in Denver, and he and Sam own multiple properties near Aspen. Rob recently sold land in Aspen for a record $30 million, and Ben bought four properties in suburban Cherry Hills (near the home quarterback Russell Wilson purchased) for $22 million.

Nephew Lucas Walton, another of the myriad Walton heirs, is a graduate of Colorado College.

Of course, Stan Kroenke is a cousin by marriage to Rob Walton. Pat Bowlen and Jerry Jones were instrumental in the league’s consent for Kroenke to become the St. Louis Rams’ owner. Jones was a player at Arkansas when Walton transferred to his family’s home state. Kroenke and Jones likely would be persuasive proponents of Walton joining the NFL as an owner.

A source has told The Gazette that Walton would build the Broncos a stadium to rival Kroenke’s in Los Angeles. Rob and Melani, a source said, attended the last Super Bowl at the Rams’ palace.

Connect the dots and follow the money.