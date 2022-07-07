The Buffaloes roamed away from the hinterlands Big 12 to the great, glitzy and grandiose Pac-12 in July 11 years ago. Now they must contemplate crawling back to home on the range.
Does CU do a Boulder dash, or is it all balderdash?
Colorado’s refrain may become: “See you, CU, again in the Big 12’’.
Will America’s new college athletic conference be named the ESPN Coors Big 16 Pac?
Consider Colorado’s Conference Conundrum:
Can the Buffs remain in a radically altered Pac-12 or Pac-8? Should they rejoin a remodeled Big 12 or 16 conference? Will the University of Colorado be asked to link with the Big Ten (Twenty?) conference? Are the old Big 12 and the former Pac 12 going to form a new conference partnership? Is it conceivable that the Buffaloes could be a member of a gargantuan ACC-Big 12 loose amalgamation?
Or could the Buffs end up in the poor left-out Denver-based Mountain West Conference with teams nobody in the bigs wants – Colorado State, Air Force Academy and Wyoming?
Northern Colorado is hanging out in Greeley with the blue sky and the Big Sky wondering what the heck is going on in the NCAA Division 1 football division.
Welcome to musical college conference chairs. Who doesn’t have a place at the adult table and has to sit with the kids?
The CU Board of Regents hurriedly scheduled a “special meeting’’ in executive session (no peons) for “legal advice and Pac-12 updates’’ Tuesday, but stated on its website that “no formal action” was to be taken.
Paul Klee: Air Force, CSU have memorable NFL drafts — while "NIL" threatens to toughen CU Buffs' climb
This much we know: The nine-person elected board couldn’t make an intelligent decision on CU’s future conference choice or any other matter regarding the university, with one exception. The board did agree to hold a summer retreat July 13-15 in the Gateway Canyons of Colorado. Fun events are planned.
Meanwhile, back in the bizarro world of major college sports, USC and UCLA are deserting the Pac-12 in 2024 to fuse with the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans and the Bruins are located in the second-largest American city and the No. 2 television market and possess the two most tradition-rich football programs (but not lately) in the league. A stake has been driven into the least powerful conference of the Power 5 leagues.
The Buffs can’t blame UCLA/USC. They once defected with Mike Bohn as AD, then fired him. He currently has the same position with Southern Cal.
In the latest report the Big 12 (which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC), will offer inclusions to former alliance member Colorado and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. And if Washington and Oregon don’t receive invitations from the Big Ten, the Huskies and the Ducks also will be begged to switch to the Big 12.
Another rumor Thursday claimed four ACC teams could move to the SEC, and the ACC could seek a joint venture with the Big 12.
Because of the rampart rumors, CU’s athletic director Rick George and chancellor Phillip Di Stefano issued a feeble, worthless statement that “supports the decision of the Pac-12 to begin conference media rights negotiations."
“We are committed to the Pac-12 Conference," the statement said.
Well, at least until the conference implodes.
The Pac-12 was Colorado’s flight of fancy in 2010 when the conference asked the Buffs to come to the coast. Then CU president Bruce Benson termed the move “a perfect match athletically and academically.’’
It is well to remember that the brilliant Boulder Buffaloes desired to leave behind the inferior hicks of Kansas and, yes, Nebraska and those wretched Texans to unite with their erudite equals in California – a state that was home to tens of thousands of CU alumni and provided 600 annual incoming freshmen to CU. And Los Angeles and the Bay Area would be preferable wonderful destinations for games instead of Manhattan, Kansas, and Waco, Texas. Enhanced recruiting in California would bring the Buffs back to supremacy nationally, and vast riches of television and marketing money awaited CU.
The vast majority of Coloradans concurred with the conference change.
Don’t look now. The Buffaloes have been bathmats in the Pac-12 for nine of 11 seasons, averaging 2.4 victories per. In 2016 they finished 10-4, but were blown out in the title game. Remember the Alamo Bowl. Promises of platinum prosperity and success were not fulfilled, and the Pac-12 has transformed into a lesser lite league.
Where do the Buffs roam from here?
Discouraging words are heard by and from the herd.