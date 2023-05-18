The Lakers won two moral victories in Denver. The Nuggets won two real victories.

The Lakers tried their best to blow out the Nuggets, but in the end Jamal Murray and the Nuggets did their best and wore out the Lakers.

For the first time in eight NBA playoff series with the Lakers over 44 years, the Nuggets own a 2-0 advantage. They have won by six and five points as the Lakers were drained again.

Especially LeBron James.

Long live King James, but Murray was the Ace of Hearts Thursday night.

With Nikola Jokic amazingly scoring no points in the fourth quarter, Ontario’s Own Murray took over by scoring 23 of his 37 points. Jamal’s certainly proven this postseason he wasn’t just The Bubble gum guy.

Murray was here, there, every-freaking-where.

In the first half, when Murray struggled with his shots, he slammed James hard to the floor and went over to the side of the basket to help up the all-time old-timer. For the second successive game in the Western Conference, James would be one shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. But in Game 1, he missed two three-pointers in the last minute, and in Game 2 James missed all six of his long-rangers, was woeful-looking on three consecutive drives on offense, was off on a reverse layoff late and, finally, had the ball stolen away in the final seconds.

Murray made seven of eight free throws in the last 49 seconds to hold off any hope of the Lakers, who had led by 11 in the second half, stealing a victory in Denver. The series moves to Los Angeles, and the Nuggets will be seeking to purloin a pair.

Lakers rookie head coach Darvin Ham, who got his start as a player in the NBA for a brief time with the Nuggets as a free agent, supposedly had figured out all the right moves in the fourth quarter of the opening game, and he continued to make adjustments in the lineup and rotation, and it appeared at times that he was outcoaching and out-smarting veteran head coach Michael Malone. This was becoming a Mile High-class chess match.

As national “experts’’ were claiming at halftime that the Lakers would prevail here and soon get on with their lives in the NBA Finals, Malone commanded his Nuggets to play determined defense. The Nuggets did not fold, spindle, or mutilate. Anthony Davis, who had 40 points in Game 1, was limited to 18 in Game 2. Murray was only three points short of tying the Davis-James combo.

And Malone could have said to Ham: “Checkmate.’’

Malone constantly talks about this team becoming the first Nuggets to win an NBA championship since the franchise joined the league in 1976 and reached their first Western Conference Finals the following season before falling the eventual champion Portland.

Since being hired by the Knicks as an assistant coach in 2001 and also serving with the Cavaliers, the (New Orleans) Hornets and the Warriors before being a head coach with the Kings and the Nuggets, Malone never has won a title, either, but he did reach the NBA Finals in Cleveland in 2007 with the young James as the fulcrum. Those Cavaliers lost four straight to the Spurs.

Obviously, Malone wants to return to the Finals with the Nuggets.

Actually, the 1939 Denver Nuggets, who originated in 1932, achieved a championship — as AAU champions.

So the Nuggets have been waiting 84 years for a second title.

The Nuggets came out flat to start the game, but were tied with the Lakers at 29 at end of the first quarter. In the second quarter ,the Lakers’ modifications were succeeding, and so was Rui Hachimura off the bench. The Lakers took the lead again and stretched it to 11 points, and the Nuggets, when Jokic was off the court, looked lethargic.

Jokic returned to bring the Nuggets back to within a point (49-48), and the Lakers had just a 53-49 advantage at the interlude. The Joker continues to average a triple double in the postseason with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. The score eventually was even at 74, and the Nuggets would erupt.

The Lakers could not conquer the altitude in Denver, the attitude of the Nuggets and the magnitude of Jamal Murray.

Moral victories are for losers.